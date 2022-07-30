Lake Geneva to discuss South Street trail expansion project Monday, Aug. 1

Lake Geneva officials are set to discuss a proposed trail extension project that has caused concern among several residents during an upcoming meeting.

City Administrator Dave Nord stated in an email message to the Regional News that city officials are set to discuss the South Street trail expansion project during the city council's committee-of-the-whole meeting 6 p.m., Aug. 1 in the city hall, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

City officials plan to extend the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School by about 1.5 miles.

The trail is set to lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the Highway H and Highway 120 intersection. The trail also is set to extend west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.

The City of Lake Geneva has received an $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the project.

Several residents who live along South Street have expressed concerns related to the project including trees being removed, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which is set to be about 10 feet.

City officials have said that the grant requires the trail to be 10-feet wide. However, the trail could be reduced to eight for in certain areas.