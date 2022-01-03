Lake Geneva to obtain proposals for new city planning firm

Lake Geneva officials are looking to obtain proposals from city planning firms.

Members of the council council unanimously approved, Dec. 13, to obtain request for proposals for city planning services.

City planners assist communities with comprehensive plans, land use plans, park and open space plans, feasibility studies, parking studies and transportation plans, as well as help plan for future growth and development.

Planning firms also help write grants for the communities they work with and review community development ordinances.

The City of Lake Geneva currently works with Vandewalle & Associates, Inc. of Madison for city planning services and has had a contract with the company for about 10 years.

However, city aldermen feel it may be a good idea to obtain proposals from other companies to determine the types of services they could offer Lake Geneva.

“I don’t think we’ve actually looked at their (Vandewalle’s) contract or gone out for RFP’s related to it since 2012,” Alderwoman Cindy Flower said. “That’s almost 10 years of continuous renewal without it ever needing to be discussed or never having them reviewed at all as to performance.”

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she also is in favor of receiving proposals from different companies for city planning services.

“It sounds like a good idea,” Straube said. “It’s being proactive. There’s no harm in seeing what we can find. I definitely agree that a review, if nothing else, should be done.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said Vandewalle & Associates submitted a bid to help the city develop its park and open space plan, but the city hired another company instead.

“We felt that was a healthy choice to get another perspective on our parks,” Fesenmaier said.

Flower said, as part of the contract with Vandewalle & Associates, the company is suppose to assist the city with obtaining grants. However, when the federal Neighborhood Investment Fund grant was available to assist communities that were negatively affected by the coronavirus, representatives from MSA Professional Services, Inc. informed the city about the grant and not Vandewalle & Associates.

“So if they’re really representing us and thinking about us, they would have come to us too at the same time when that came out,” Flower said. “They didn’t come to us and offer that solution like MSA did.”

Alderman Ken Howell asked if the city would be violating its contract with Vandewalle & Associations if it obtained proposals from other companies.

City Attorney Dan Draper said the city would not be violating the contract, and the contract with Vandewalle & Associates can be terminated with a seven-day notice from either party.

Members of the city council also unanimously approved, Dec. 13, to obtain request for proposals for information technology consultant services.

The city currently does not have a contract with an information technology consultant services company but works with Jeff Miskie for technology-related services.

Flower said she is in favor of obtaining proposals from information technology consultant firms.

“I think it’s healthy for us to know what’s out there,” Flower said. “We currently do not have an IT services contract.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.