Lake Geneva to offer incentive for people to rent Riviera ballroom during off-tourism season

People who rent the Riviera ballroom for a wedding or other type of event during Lake Geneva’s off-tourism season could receive a bit of a discount next year.

Heather Jones, event sales manager for the Riviera, plans to offer a 25% discount for people who rent the Riviera ballroom for an event from Jan. 1, 2023 to April 1, 2023, if the commit to contracting at least 30 room night stays at a Lake Geneva hotel. Jones estimates that most client will book more than 40 room night stays for their event.

Jones said the purpose of the discount program is to encourage people to rent the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, and to stay in Lake Geneva hotels during the off-tourism season.

“We’re hoping to target some more off-peak business to help our hotels and encourage people to come spend the night with some special events,” Jones said.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved a $5,800 grant, Aug. 8, to help Jones pay the cost to offer and promote the program.

Jones said the grant funding would help provide discounts for at least four events.

For an event that would cost $1,250 to rent the Riviera ballroom, the client would pay about $937.50 if they qualify for the program. For events that cost $5,800, the client would pay $4,350.

“Our goal is going to be a total of 16 room nights based on 40 rooms per night hoping to get four weddings or events,” Jones said.

The tourism commission members also unanimously approved a $5,300 grant, Aug. 8, to help pay the cost for the Riviera ballroom to host a dinner for a group of meeting and event planners.

Officials from Meeting Planners International plan to conduct the Great Lakes Education Summit from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in the Town of Lyons, with a dinner to be held at Nov. 13 at the Riviera ballroom.

The education summit is set to include meeting and event planners from the throughout the Midwest.

“The group of people who will be attending are going to be from the greater lakes area to include Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan,” Jones said. “They represent over $28 million in buying power for events and meetings.”

The grant funding will be used as an in-kind donation for Meeting Planners International to use the Riviera ballroom for their Nov. 13 dinner.

“The plan is for them to utilize the Lake Geneva Cruise Line and then go up to the Riviera ballroom for dinner,” Jones said.

In exchange, Lake Geneva will be recognized as a “welcome reception partner,” and Jones will have an opportunity to talk about the Rivera and Lake Geneva hotels during the dinner.

Lake Geneva promotional material will be placed in “welcome bags,” which will be given to people who attend the summit, and Lake Geneva will be given an exhibit table and complimentary conference registration during the meeting planner event.

The Riviera’s logo will be posted on the summit’s website, and Lake Geneva and the Riviera will be recognized in the Meeting Planners International’s electronic newsletter.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, said she is excited that Lake Geneva and the Riviera will be a part of the Meeting Planners International’s conference.

“Meeting Planners International is a gold standard,” Klett said. “To host them, you’re hosting people where this is what they do, and the folks who will be coming are the people who will be booking events and looking for a unique venue specific to the Midwest.”

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said he would have been willing to award a larger grant amount for the Riviera dinner.

“I actually thought the grant request was light,” Waspi said. “This is an in-kind sponsorship to them.”

Jones said she plans to provide an enjoyable dinner for the event planners.

“This is step one, then we will go to step two to see what we need to cover food, beverages and decorations,” Jones said. “We really want to wow them.”

Waspi told Jones that he hopes she continues her working relationship with Meeting Planners International.

“I hope you can come back here with an opportunity to do more with these folks,” Waspi said.