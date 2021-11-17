Lake Geneva to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for Lake View Drive project

Lake Geneva officials have approved an official use for the funding that the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Members of the city council unanimously approved, Oct. 25, to use the funds for a joint project that will be worked on by the city’s utility commission and public works department, which will include improvements to Lake View Drive.

The project and use of the funds was approved with no discussion.

The city is set to receive about $848,000 from the act, which will be paid in two installments. The city has already received its first installment of about $424,000 and is expected to receive its second installment early next year.

The project, which will cost about $1.2 million, will include about 1,500 square feet of water main replacement, fire hydrant replacement and sanitary manhole cover replacement, as well as utility improvements and storm water management infrastructure improvements and removing lead service lines from the area.

Officials from the Environments Protection Agency recently updated its “lead and copper rule,” requiring that lead service lines be removed from private and local properties.

The project also is set to include curb and gutter replacement and sidewalk improvements in various areas of Lake View Drive.

Most of the work on the road will done between Main Street and Lakeshore Drive.

The project is expected to take between three to four months to complete.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

The act provides about $1.9 trillion to municipal and state governments, residents, small businesses, schools and other organizations to help offset negative financial effects from the coronavirus.

Potential uses for the funding include implementing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, providing pay for essential workers, addressing economic issues caused by public health emergencies, replacing lost revenue caused by the pandemic, enhancing broadband internet service and making improvements to water and sewer systems.

City officials have said that the Lake View Drive projects are an ideal use for the funds.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.