Lake Geneva Tourism Commission teams with county visitors bureau to promote group travel

Malenock said some of the promotional materials that the visitors bureau has are outdated, so they need to produce more up-to-date materials.

“There’s work to be done of building assets, so we have new and better assets to work with because what we have right now is outdated and has been reused,” he said.

Malenock said another reason the agreement with the tourism commission was delayed is because several conferences and trade shows they were set to attend had been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.

He said with more people becoming vaccinated and restrictions being lifted, he feels the visitors bureau will have more opportunities to promote tourism in Lake Geneva and throughout Walworth County in the near future.

“When it was agreed to, there were different dates and things that were available then they got canceled or they got postponed because of the pandemic,” Malenock said. “As we’re moving out of the pandemic, this gives us better insight of how a lot of these things can be accomplished.”

Waspi said he is confident that group travel will increase this year, which will give the visitors bureau more opportunities to promote the area.