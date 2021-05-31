Lake Geneva Tourism Commission teams with county visitors bureau to promote group travel

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission are set to move forward with their partnership with the Walworth County Visitors Bureau in the near future.
The tourism commission approved a two-year agreement with the visitors bureau in November to help attract motor coach groups and group tours to Lake Geneva.
As part of the agreement, the tourism commission will pay the visitors bureau $90,773 through Dec. 31, 2022 to help promote group tourism in the Lake Geneva area.
The agreement has been delayed because of staff turnover at the visitors bureau.
Former Walworth County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathleen Seeberg left the position in January, and current Executive Director Tim Malenock took over in March.
The agreement is set to begin in June once it is finalized by City Attorney Dan Draper.
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said there have been no changes made to the agreement since it was approved in November.
“We’re intending to start it in June, then it would expire when it was originally intended to expire,” Waspi said. “There’s no change to it. What we had agreed to originally carries forward. It just got delayed with the change in staff.”
As part of the agreement, the visitors bureau will produce videos of the Lake Geneva area, produce digital and print marketing campaigns and attend trade shows and conferences to help promote group travel in the Lake Geneva area.
Malenock said some of the promotional materials that the visitors bureau has are outdated, so they need to produce more up-to-date materials.
“There’s work to be done of building assets, so we have new and better assets to work with because what we have right now is outdated and has been reused,” he said.
Malenock said another reason the agreement with the tourism commission was delayed is because several conferences and trade shows they were set to attend had been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.
He said with more people becoming vaccinated and restrictions being lifted, he feels the visitors bureau will have more opportunities to promote tourism in Lake Geneva and throughout Walworth County in the near future.
“When it was agreed to, there were different dates and things that were available then they got canceled or they got postponed because of the pandemic,” Malenock said. “As we’re moving out of the pandemic, this gives us better insight of how a lot of these things can be accomplished.”
Waspi said he is confident that group travel will increase this year, which will give the visitors bureau more opportunities to promote the area.
“The group travel market— which they’re going after— is coming back,” Waspi said. “This gives them time to see where the market goes and have a little bit more flexibility on the timing for the agreement, then we can look at reviewing a long-term agreement with them at the end of this one.”
Waspi said, as part of the agreement, the visitors bureau is required to give an update on their promotional activities to the tourism commission during its monthly meetings. The visitors bureau also is required to report their promotional activities to the State of Wisconsin.
“They still have to show the city comptroller and the State of Wisconsin what they’re doing with the funds,” Waspi said of the $90,773 agreement.
Malenock said he is looking forward to working with the tourism commission and attracting more visitors to Lake Geneva and other communities in Walworth County.
“I think it’s a great partnership,” Malenock said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to work better with VISIT Lake Geneva and work better with the City of Lake Geneva. It’s an even better opportunity for us to connect to the tourism market and more with Lake Geneva and our surrounding communities.”