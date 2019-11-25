Lake Geneva tourism group looks for grant applicants

When former Yerkes Observatory staffers were looking for a new site to host star-gazing events, they received some advice and financial assistance from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.
Members of the group known as Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM had for years held their “star parties” at Yerkes Observatory. But after Yerkes closed last year, a new location was needed.
Group member Adam McCulloch said the tourism commission not only advised organizers to use the Riviera ballroom, but provided a $4,386 grant for rental costs and promotional materials.
The events were well attended, and the group is considering returning to the Riviera next summer.
“We hope to build on the momentum,” McCulloch said.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission provides grants to help groups and organizations promote events.
Members of the tax-supported commission are trying to make more organizations aware that city funding is available for events that will boost tourism.
The tourism commission was established in March 2017 and has funded events and activities such as Oktoberfest, Wine Walk, Santa Cruise, Magical Musings, Arctic Frog Marathon and the Ice Castle.
“We want people to bring great events, be creative,” commission chairperson Tammie Carstensen said. “And this is the way to help them do it.”
The commission receives city funds from hotel room taxes, currently with more than $300,000 available.
Carstensen said many groups are surprised when they learn that city grants are available to help with their events.
“We really need to get the word out that the money is there,” Carstensen said.
Grant funding is available for businesses, nonprofit organizations, civic organizations or downtown promotional groups.
Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo organizer Charlie Lorenzi recently received a $10,000 grant to help promote the bridal show, which will be held Jan. 25 in the Riviera ballroom.
The city funding will be used to advertise the expo, which highlights such wedding planning services as photographers, florists, entertainment venues and limousine companies.
Lorenzi said the expo will not only encourage overnight stays in Lake Geneva, but will benefit local businesses when soon-to-be-brides hire some of the participating vendors.
“This will be a big event,” he said. “Lake Geneva needs something like this. Weddings are big money makers.”
Carstensen said the main qualification for getting a tourism grant is attracting overnight guests to Lake Geneva hotels.
“Anybody is eligible,” she said, “as long as it’s going to generate room tax dollars.”
Once a grant is awarded, the recipient is asked to submit receipts to be reimbursed with grant dollars.
The commission awarded $80,111 in grants is 2018 and has awarded about $229,880 so far in 2019. The commission also has approved $48,385 in grants for events that will be held in 2020.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District received $45,800 in grants in September to install an electronic informational sign at Flat Iron Park, to promote Oktoberfest held last month, and to purchase new street banner signs.
Bridget Leech, executive director for the business improvement district, said the city tourism commission has helped her organization promote many events in recent years.
“The BID’s budget is very small for the amount of things we do,” Leech said. “Additional funding is so much appreciated.”
Leech said the business improvement district has a positive working relationship with the tourism commission.
“I attend each month’s tourism commission meeting in an effort to stay as informed as possible and to update the commission on what is going on with the BID,” she said.