Lake Geneva tourism group looks for grant applicants

When former Yerkes Observatory staffers were looking for a new site to host star-gazing events, they received some advice and financial assistance from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.

Members of the group known as Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM had for years held their “star parties” at Yerkes Observatory. But after Yerkes closed last year, a new location was needed.

Group member Adam McCulloch said the tourism commission not only advised organizers to use the Riviera ballroom, but provided a $4,386 grant for rental costs and promotional materials.

The events were well attended, and the group is considering returning to the Riviera next summer.

“We hope to build on the momentum,” McCulloch said.

The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission provides grants to help groups and organizations promote events.

Members of the tax-supported commission are trying to make more organizations aware that city funding is available for events that will boost tourism.

The tourism commission was established in March 2017 and has funded events and activities such as Oktoberfest, Wine Walk, Santa Cruise, Magical Musings, Arctic Frog Marathon and the Ice Castle.