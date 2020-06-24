Lake Geneva tourism not impacting coronavirus caseloads much in Illinois

Goering said she can only offer assurances that her department has not detected a significant surge in new cases among people who cited Lake Geneva as a place they have visited.

Referring to Wisconsin’s action on May 13 to reopen businesses without restrictions, she said: “It definitely was a concern. And we still urge our residents to take precautions no matter where they go.”

Lake Geneva has attracted large crowds of tourists since mid-May, and the lack of face masks and other personal protective measures has turned a spotlight on Lake Geneva in the national media. City officials briefly discussed imposing new local rules on tourists as a result. But so far they have opted not to require face masks or take other steps to regulate the tourists who are packing restaurants, taverns and other popular spots.

The Chicago area historically has been one of the main sources of tourists visiting Lake Geneva during the summer season.

In suburban DuPage County, Illinois, the health department since May 13 has recorded a 60 percent increase in coronavirus cases — from 5,234 up to 8,542.

Don Bolger, spokesman for the DuPage County Health Department, said there has been no pattern among infected tourists citing Lake Geneva as the place they visited.