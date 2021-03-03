Lake Geneva Venetian Festival and Pub & Grub Crawl set for 2021

Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees plan to bring back two of their popular community events in 2021, Venetian Festival and the Pub & Grub Crawl.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees plan to host the 58th annual Venetian Festival, Aug. 18 through Aug. 22 in downtown Lake Geneva.
The organization cancelled the festival last year because of concerns related to coronavirus.
Venetian Festival typically features various activities including live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a boat parade and fireworks.
The city council unanimously approved an event permit, Feb. 22, to allow the Lake Geneva Jaycees to host the festival at Flat Iron Park, Seminary Park and Library Park. The council also unanimously approved a temporary “Class B” retailers liquor license to the Jaycees to operate a beer garden during the festival in the Flat Iron Park parking lot.
Both the event permit and temporary liquor license were unanimously recommended by the council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee, Feb. 17.
“This is one of the premier events of Lake Geneva, and I think this is a no-brainer,” said Alderman Richard Hedlund, who is also a member of the tourism commission. “The benefit we get from that and tourism and business enterprises and bringing people to the city, I don’t know if it’s even measurable.”
Alderman Ken Howell agreed.
“To me, this is a harbinger of summertime,” Howell said.
Pub & Grub Crawl
The Jaycees are also set to conduct their second annual Pub & Grub Crawl from May 14 to May 16 at participating bars and restaurants in the Lake Geneva area.
As part of the Pub & Grub Crawl, participants purchase wristbands that include five pull-tab tokens, which can be used to purchase food and drink specials at participating establishments.
The wristbands cost $25 each.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees conducted its first Pub & Grub Crawl from Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 in 2020.
Members of the organization announced plans to host the event again this year during the Feb. 8 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting, while asking the commission members for a $15,000 grant to help advertise and promote the event.
Chad Bittner, member of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Board, said the group decided to host the Pub & Grub Crawl again because of the success of last year’s event, despite concerns related to the coronavirus.
They decided to conduct the Pub & Grub Crawl in May instead of October, so it does it not conflict with other community events and to attract visitors to the area before the tourism season.
“We had a great response to it, especially during a very uncertain time with numbers all over the place as it pertains to COVID,” Bittner said.
The Pub & Grub Crawl is set to include 15 businesses, and Bittner said they plan to add restaurants that serve breakfast items to this year’s event.
“So there is more of an opportunity for people to spend the night, get breakfast, lunch and dinner and some late-night stuff,” Bittner said.
Bittner said the Jaycees also plan to partner with non-restaurant type businesses to offer promotions and discounts.
“If Kilwins chocolates wants to get into it or one of the T-shirt shops or one of the other local businesses downtown want to offer a percent off, basically you would show your wrist band to them and that would be acceptable,” Bittner said.
The tourism commission awarded the group $9,300 last year to help promote the 2020 Pub & Grub Crawl.
Bittner said, when reviewing credit card information regarding people who attended last year’s event, about 70 percent of the people were from out of state.
“Our marketing campaign was aggressive,” Bittner said. “It was targeted, and as we go into our second one we are looking to expand to other areas where we can get more than day-trippers.”
Dana Trilla, tourism commission member, said her business, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, participated in last year’s event and received a positive response.
“I think we had a good turnout,” Trilla said. “Everything went smooth. We had a lot of new faces in my business.”
However, Trilla said she felt $15,000 was too much of a request, especially when the tourism commission has about $10,000 available for grant requests during the next couple of months.
“Fifteen thousand seems aggressive for what we have available right now,” Trilla said.
Hedlund said he attended last year’s event, and it seemed to attract many people to the participating bars and restaurants.
“I think it does something to promote the area and the city and the businesses and the hotels, and it has measurable results,” Hedlund said. “I mean there were a lot of people in town for that pub crawl.”
Hedlund questioned why the Jaycees are planning to advertise the event in some of the other states.
“I don’t know if a lot of people from Minnesota are going to come to Lake Geneva to do a pub crawl,” Hedlund. “I appreciate people from Illinois will come and do a pub crawl.”
The tourism commission members unanimously approved, after some discussion, to award the Lake Geneva Jaycees a $10,000 grant to help promote the event.
Hedlund said, by the time the Jaycees submit their receipts for reimbursement, the tourism commission should have more than enough funding available to award the $10,000.
Groups and organizations do not receive funding for their grant requests until they turn in their receipts to the commission. The commission receives its funding from a portion of revenue from the city’s hotel/motel tax.
“I’m convinced that 2021 will be a much better year for revenue than 2020,” Hedlund said. “A lot of money we have committed does not get paid for nine months or a year down the road.”
Bittner told the commission that he appreciates any amount they are willing to award to the Jaycees.
“I think we would be happy with whatever we can get,” Bittner said. “We want to make this something big for Lake Geneva and continue to build on this and create an annual event.”