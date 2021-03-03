Lake Geneva Venetian Festival and Pub & Grub Crawl set for 2021

“We had a great response to it, especially during a very uncertain time with numbers all over the place as it pertains to COVID,” Bittner said.

The Pub & Grub Crawl is set to include 15 businesses, and Bittner said they plan to add restaurants that serve breakfast items to this year’s event.

“So there is more of an opportunity for people to spend the night, get breakfast, lunch and dinner and some late-night stuff,” Bittner said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bittner said the Jaycees also plan to partner with non-restaurant type businesses to offer promotions and discounts.

“If Kilwins chocolates wants to get into it or one of the T-shirt shops or one of the other local businesses downtown want to offer a percent off, basically you would show your wrist band to them and that would be acceptable,” Bittner said.

The tourism commission awarded the group $9,300 last year to help promote the 2020 Pub & Grub Crawl.

Bittner said, when reviewing credit card information regarding people who attended last year’s event, about 70 percent of the people were from out of state.