Lake Geneva wages below the average market rate

When it comes to paying and compensating employees, the City of Lake Geneva is not exactly making the grade.

Representatives from the McGrath Human Resources Group are currently conducting a compensation study on the City of Lake Geneva to determine if city employees are earning a competitive salary compared to the current market rates and surrounding communities.

Members of the city council approved, Nov. 8, 2021, to hire the McGrath Human Resources Group to conduct the study with a cost not to exceed $40,000.

Victoria McGrath, CEO of the McGrath Human Resources Group, presented initial results of the study to Lake Geneva officials during the May 9 city council meeting, which indicate that the city is below the average market rate when it comes to compensating employees.

McGrath said about 73% of city positions do not have an acceptable starting pay rate compared to the average market rate, which could make it difficult to attract employees.

About 22% of the positions align with the market rate, and 11% are at risk of falling out of the average market rate.

“This is actually probably worse than what it looks like, because a number of municipalities around here have started hiring higher within their salary range,” McGrath said. “They’re no longer using their minimum rates, because they know their minimum rates are non-competitive.”

The study also indicates that 85% of the city’s midpoint salaries are below the average market rate, while 15% are aligned with the market rate and 3% are at risk of falling out of the rate.

“Basically saying your salary schedule at this point in time, you’re minimum is not competitive and your midpoint is not representative of the average market,” McGrath said.

About 81% of the city’s maximum salaries are below the average market rate, while 19% are at the average market rate and 5% are at risk of falling out of the rate, according to the study.

“In true form, your maximums are not competitive,” McGrath said. “You got a number of municipalities out there that have significant higher earning potential than you folks do.”

Other factors besides pay

McGrath said city officials should consider other factors besides pay when it comes to attracting employees.

She said there currently is a 37% decrease, nationwide, in the number of people applying for jobs. More people are wanting to work in the private sector rather than the public sector because of higher pay and more flexible hours, according to McGrath.

“Do I want to come and work for $14 an hour in public works where I have to get up at 2 o’clock in the morning to make sure Lake Geneva looks presentable by the time your visitors start flowing in or can I work at McDonald’s for $16 an hour making burgers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.?,” McGrath said. “So there’s much more competition than there was. This is definitely a buyer’s market and not for the folks that are recruiting.”

McGrath said Lake Geneva is located near several municipalities, which also creates competition for hiring staff.

“You have a lot of competition around you. Some of them are larger cities,” McGrath said. “It doesn’t take much nowadays to get in a car and drive 20 minutes to a half hour. There’s a whole host of opportunities.”

The average number of years that people work for the City of Lake Geneva is about seven years compared to six years for most public sector jobs, according to the study.

“So you’re slightly over the average when it comes to years of service,” McGrath said.

The average age for the longest tenured employees is 50 years and older.

“This is the group that is holding most of your tenure,” McGrath said. “As these folks start exiting the door because of retirement, your years of service is going to drop because they’re the ones that are holding that average right now.”

McGrath said about 41% of city employees are 40 years and younger, which is considered the “mobile generation,” because they are more likely to look for other job opportunities. She said the average number of years that employees 40 years and younger remain working for the City of Lake Geneva is about four.

“They’re not tied to any organization, and if they can get $5 an hour more working down the street, they’re going,” McGrath said. “So the question is going to be what are you going to do to keep those people here? They’re in the door, but what are you going to do to retain them and it’s not going to be giving the types of salary increases that you have.”

Continuing the study

McGrath said her company will continue the compensation study and present the final results in the upcoming months. She said, so far, she has interviewed city administration, department heads and managers for the study.

Representatives from the McGrath Human Resources Group plan to use the results of the study to help the city develop an updated salary schedule.

“Right now, we’re at the point where we’re going to take all this data and we’re going to develop a salary schedule, and that salary schedule is typically based off of some guided philosophy for where you want to be in the market,” McGrath said.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who manages a business in Downtown Lake Geneva, said she agrees that city employees should be better compensated to encourage them to remain working for the city.

“If people aren’t feeling appreciated in their jobs, if they don’t enjoy coming to work, they’re not going to stay here,” Straube said.

