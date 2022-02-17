Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Big Foot all affected by sub shortages

School districts across the United States are having difficulty finding substitute teachers, and several local school districts are experiencing a similar situation.

Officials from area school districts have said they have fewer substitute teachers available for the current school year than in previous school years. Some local school districts have increased pay for substitute teachers to encourage more applicants, but are still struggling.

The National Education Association reports that part of the reason for the decrease in substitute teachers is because of concerns related to the coronavirus. Another possible reason is because substitute teachers are finding other employment opportunities with more pay.

Whatever the reason, several local school districts are reporting that they are part of the national trend.

Lake Geneva schoolsLake Geneva schools Superintendent James Gottinger said the Lake Geneva school districts usually have about 100 substitute teachers available, but this school year they have about 50 available.

“We don’t have as many substitutes as we’ve had in the past —no doubt about that,” Gottinger said. “That’s the same thing you will find across all school districts.”

Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board unanimously approved, Feb. 8, to increase substitute teachers’ pay by $15 a day, from $115 a day to $130 a day. The pay increase is set to go into effect March 1.

Gottinger said he hopes the pay increase will help the school district obtain more substitute teachers and encourage current substitute teachers to continue to work with the district.

“I don’t know if it will help us get more,” Gottinger said. “But it will reward those who have been loyal to us.”

He also hopes the increased pay will help the district remain competitive with other school districts.

“Many districts have increased their substitute teacher pay this year because of the situation we are in,” Gottinger said. “That will put us above most. We’re in the ballpark right now.”

Members of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District Board also unanimously approved, Feb. 14, to increase substitute teachers’ pay by $15 a day, from $115 a day to $130 a day, for the high school district.

“That would keep us competitive with other districts that have raised their substitute pay rates,” Gottinger said. “With the difficulty we’re having getting subs at this time, we hope that helps in that area and also rewards those who have been faithful during a time when subbing hasn’t been attractive.”

Gottinger said he feels the reason most districts are having difficulty finding substitute teachers is because of the coronavirus and because of other job opportunities that are available.

“It’s hard to find people who want to (substitute teach),” Gottinger said. “Whether it’s the amount of money or COVID or whatever the case, we really don’t know.”

Lake Geneva schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks the number of confirmed positive cases for students and staff in the districts’ school buildings, listed zero confirmed cases as of Feb. 15.

“We are all heading in the right direction at this point,” Gottinger said. “Again, we have been there before, so we hope it doesn’t go the other direction. We seem to be doing well from a health standpoint. Obviously, I hope that continues as we move forward through the remainder of the school year.”

Williams Bay School District

The Williams Bay School District also has had difficulty finding substitute teachers this year.

Superintendent William White said he is not certain how much of a decrease the district has in substitute teachers, but they have fewer than previous years.

“We’ve struggled just like everybody else to locate day-to-day subs, especially when the number of positive cases really rose during that period of time from late October to just recently,” White said. “It has been very difficult.”

White said the district’s absentee rate also has been higher this school year compared to previous years.

“We’re having people testing positive and those type of things,” White said. “You add that on to the normal day-to-day times when people are sick or have family issues going on or personal issues going on. It’s a large number.”

Members of the Williams Bay school board recently voted to increase substitute teacher’s pay by $15 a day, from $125 a day to $140 a day. White said the school board decided to increase the pay because other school district’s have increased pay for substitute teachers.

“We want to look at what the districts around us are doing. We have tried to keep up with that,” White said. “So the board recently approved a daily increase based on what we saw other school districts doing.”

White said to help fill the substitute teacher gap, high school and middle school teachers have given up their preparation time to help teach classes, and support staff has helped to teach classes at the elementary school level.

“At the elementary level, sometimes support staff has to give up what they’re doing on a day-to-day basis to cover classes,” White said. “Maybe a math intervention specialist has to cover a first-grade classroom or there’s a day where we can’t find a sub, and we don’t have music that day.”

The Williams Bay School District’s COVID-19 dashboard listed zero confirmed positive cases as of Feb. 15.

Big Foot Union High School District

The Big Foot Union High School District also has experienced a decrease in substitute teachers this school year.

Superintendent Doug Parker said the number of substitute teachers is down by about 20% this year compared to past school years. He said the district usually has between 15 to 20 substitute teachers, and this year it has about 10 regular substitute teachers.

Parker said the lack of substitute teachers has not affected classroom instruction too much, as most teachers are willing to assist during their preparation times.

“We’ve had a lot of times when we had to fill from within, and that becomes a strain on our staff after awhile,” Parker said. “We’ve been really lucky, between subs and filling from within, we’ve been able to cover everything and keep teaching and learning going on.”

Parker said district officials have discussed increasing substitute teachers’ pay, but have not approved a pay raise at this time. He said the district has posted information about substitute teaching positions on its website and social media pages.

He said he is not certain whether offering a pay increase would encourage more substitute teachers to work for the district.

“They’re just not out there right now,” Parker said. “A lot of it is really luck in who moves into your community and if they are retired professionals who are interested in doing it.”

Parker said he feels part of the reason for the substitute teacher shortage is because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

“A lot of retired people who would sub just won’t expose themselves to COVID and I can’t blame them especially if they have an underlying health condition of any kind,” he said.

Parker said he feels another reason for the lack of substitute teachers is because fewer people are entering the education field.

“A long time ago, there were a lot of teachers who didn’t have teaching jobs,” Parker said. “They would sub for a year or two while they were looking for a teaching job. Those people don’t exist anymore.”

Big Foot Union High School District’s COVID-19 dashboard listed one confirmed positive case as of Feb. 15.

