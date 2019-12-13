Lake Geneva Winterfest going back to a five-day event

In restructuring and reverting to the five-day format, officials are working to pull in any activities that might get displaced, including the Human Dog Sled Races that took place last year at the Grand Geneva Resort in the town of Lyons.

Goodwin said the dog sled races will be incorporated into this year's festival.

"We want to do it and we will do it," she said. "It's just a matter of where."

VISIT Lake Geneva also has enlisted a familiar name to manage Winterfest.

Bethany Souza, formerly of the Baker House hotel and restaurant in Lake Geneva, has signed on as an independent contractor to replace Shawni Mutter, who stepped down recently as the tourism agency's event manager.

Souza said she agrees with returning Winterfest to its five-day format, and she looks forward to working with VISIT Lake Geneva's team to present an improved festival.

"We're going back to the way it works," she said. "If it works, don't change it."

Organizers are hinting that this Winterfest will include some new extras, too, possibly including a new feature on the Sunday closing day.