Lake Geneva Winterfest safety provisions outlined; one-way foot traffic and masks

Several safety measures have been put in place for this year’s Winterfest to help reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Winterfest is scheduled to be held from Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 in downtown Lake Geneva.
The highlight of the week-long event is the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship; however, other scheduled activities include the Cocoa Crawl, downtown ice sculpture tour, bonfires on Riviera Beach and fire and ice bar.
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva— host organization for Winterfest— announced some of the safety measures that have been put in place for this year’s event during the Jan. 6 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting.
Goodwin said the snow sculpting competition will feature 12 teams this year instead of the usual 15 teams. The competition will include snow-sculpting teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, New York, Alaska and Florida.
Seven teams will be building their sculptures at Flat Iron Park, and another five teams will have their sculptures at the Riviera plaza.
Goodwin said there will be a one-way entrance area at both locations for people to view the sculptures.
“That way there will not be a lot of cross traffic,” she said.
The snow-sculpting teams also will be set about 6 feet back from the spectator viewing areas.
“We want to be cognizant of their safety, as well,” Goodwin said.
Face masks will be recommended but not required. Goodwin said several vendors will be selling Winterfest face masks during the event.
“We can’t mandate it, because it will be outdoors but we will recommend it,” Goodwin said.
Officials from VISIT Lake Geneva will post videos of the snow sculptures being constructed on the organization’s Facebook page, so people who are unable to attend Winterfest will be able to view the sculptures.
“So people who are not comfortable coming to an event like this,— because it does get crowded— they can follow the progress of the sculptures online,” Goodwin said.
A new feature for this year’s Winterfest will be a vendor’s tent where people can purchase snack items and Winterfest-related merchandise.
“We’re not doing full-fledge food or things like that to compete with our restaurants,” Goodwin said. “So it’s nothing conflicting with our retailers downtown. Any food or drink is going to be like a snack. It’s really to tie people over until they can get to their sit-down meal at a local restaurant.
Laura Thompson, Business Improvement District Board member, proposed that VISIT Lake Geneva conduct a snowman-building competition for next year’s Winterfest, with the snowmen being located throughout the downtown area.
“It would bring people to look around at the snowmen, and it would bring them down to the other areas than just by the snow sculptures,” Thompson said.
Goodwin said the concept is similar to the festival’s ice sculpture tour— in which ice sculptors are placed near downtown businesses. However, she said a snowman-building competition could be a part of Winterfest next year or be featured as part of its own separate event.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said a snowman-building competition could be held the weekend before Winterfest or during Valentine’s Day weekend.
“I like it,” Condos said of the snowman-building competition idea. “It’s something different.”
Maxwell Mansion sale finalized with new owners, scheduling New Years events
The sale of the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. in Lake Geneva, has been finalized.
Luke and Monica Pfeifer, previously of Seattle, Washington, announced plans to purchase the property from former owner Andrew Fritz in October, and the sale was completed Dec. 22.
The sale price was not immediately available, but the property had been listed for about $3.98 million.
Luke Pfeifer said he is excited about taking over ownership of the property.
“We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area,” Luke Pfeifer said in a press release. “Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem, and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come.”
The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as the Apothecary cocktail bar, Speakeasy bar, heated swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor fireplaces, three acres of gardens, and indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and other social gatherings.
The Pfeifers plan to host several New Years-related events as part of their recent purchase of the property.
The “Dr. Maxwell’s Cure for 2020” New Year’s Eve event is scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31, and will include hors d’ oeuvres, cocktails live DJ, heated igloos and champagne toast. The cost to attend is $100 per person.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at the mansion. The cost is $50 per person.
Tickets for the events can be purchased by visiting www.MaxwellMansion1856.com or by calling 262-248-9711.
The Pfeifers plan to host an open house celebration at Maxwell Mansion in the near future.
“We look forward to continuing unique and safe experiences at Maxwell,” Monica Pfeifer said in a press release. “In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events, alike.”
The Pfeifers, who are Wisconsin natives, have moved back to the Lake Geneva area to take over ownership of the mansion.
The couple has worked in the hospitality industry for about 20 years.
Both had previously worked at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.
The Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died about three years after the mansion was built.
Maxwell’s wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after Philip Maxwell had died.
The property was operated as a hotel during the 1940s and 1950s, then Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated it as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years.
Nancy Waspi purchased the mansion in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant. Fritz then purchased the property from Waspi in 2012.
Fritz initially tried to sell Maxwell Mansion in 2017, but pulled the property off the market to focus on selling the Baker House, which he also previously owned.
After he sold the Baker House in May 2019, he decided again to sell the Maxwell Mansion property.
