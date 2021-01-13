Lake Geneva Winterfest safety provisions outlined; one-way foot traffic and masks

The snow-sculpting teams also will be set about 6 feet back from the spectator viewing areas.

“We want to be cognizant of their safety, as well,” Goodwin said.

Face masks will be recommended but not required. Goodwin said several vendors will be selling Winterfest face masks during the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can’t mandate it, because it will be outdoors but we will recommend it,” Goodwin said.

Officials from VISIT Lake Geneva will post videos of the snow sculptures being constructed on the organization’s Facebook page, so people who are unable to attend Winterfest will be able to view the sculptures.

“So people who are not comfortable coming to an event like this,— because it does get crowded— they can follow the progress of the sculptures online,” Goodwin said.

A new feature for this year’s Winterfest will be a vendor’s tent where people can purchase snack items and Winterfest-related merchandise.