Lake Geneva woman among first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas after 2020 global evacuation

Lake Geneva resident Patti Sudendorf is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to provide knowledge and resources I’ve acquired through my career to young people. I hope to learn from the people and places I will have the privilege of working with in Montenegro,” said Sudendorf. “I look forward to learning about this region, rich in diversity and culture, and its people through my teaching experience.”

Sudendorf is a 1988 graduate of Loyola University School of Law. She will serve as a volunteer in Montenegro in the education sector.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Montenegro will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

The Peace Corps currently has a high need for applicants to fill volunteer programs departing by early 2023. Interested Americans can apply online by Oct. 1 for hundreds of available openings in nearly 48 countries worldwide. Volunteers receive a living stipend, extensive language and technical training, and financial benefits including student loan deferment and graduate school fellowships after service.

The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries worldwide. For more information, visit peacecorps.gov and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.