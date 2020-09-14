Lake Geneva woman gets one year in jail for robbing her father

A Lake Geneva woman will spend one year in the county jail and six years on probation after pleading guilty in a robbery of her own father.

Mercedes Sharkus, 22, pleaded guilty in July to armed robbery and burglary, both felonies, in a break-in targeting her father last year in his apartment in Elkhorn.

Prosecutors alleged that Sharkus and two friends targeted her father, Jon Sharkus, because they wanted marijuana and they thought he had marijuana in his apartment. The robbery was foiled, in part, because the father recognized one man’s voice and because one of the alleged masked robbers called the father by his first name.

Two men wearing masks over their faces entered Jon Sharkus’ apartment Sept. 15, 2019, on Hartwell Street brandishing guns. The suspects got away with $200 in cash and suspected marijuana.

Although Mercedes Sharkus was not one of the robbers herself, prosecutors alleged that she helped to hatch the scheme targeting her father.