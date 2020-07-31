Lake Geneva woman pleads guilty in robbery of her father

A Lake Geneva woman has admitted her role in an armed robbery of her own father last year.
Mercedes Sharkus, 22, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and burglary, both felonies, in a break-in targeting her father in his apartment in Elkhorn.
Prosecutors alleged that Sharkus and two friends targeted her father, Jon Sharkus, because they wanted marijuana and they thought he had some marijuana in his apartment.
The robbery was foiled, in part, because the father recognized one man’s voice and because one of the alleged masked robbers called the father by his first name.
Two men wearing masks over their faces entered Jon Sharkus’ apartment Sept. 15 on Hartwell Street brandishing guns. The suspects got away with $200 in cash and suspected marijuana.
Although Mercedes Sharkus was not one of the robbers herself, prosecutors alleged that she helped to hatch the scheme targeting her own father.
In a plea deal announced July 9 in Walworth County Circuit Court, Sharkus pleaded guilty to the two felonies, while prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor theft charge.
She is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 11.
Her boyfriend, Alexander Beatovic, 21, one of the robbers, struck a similar plea deal previously and was sentenced to six years in prison.
A third suspect, Jevan C. Diaz, 21, is still facing charges in the incident.
