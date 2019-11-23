Lake Geneva wonders about shuttle to ice castle

Commission members voiced doubts that a shuttle would increase overnight stays in Lake Geneva hotels, which is the main criteria for awarding tourism grants.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who serves on the tourism commission, said the only people who would use the shuttle would be guests already staying in a local hotel.

“You’re not guaranteeing heads in beds,” Straube said. “You’re just guaranteeing a ride from the hotels.”

It was not immediately clear if the shuttle had other funding possibilities.

The ice castle, which is scheduled to open in January, attracted an estimated 90,000 people to Riviera Beach last winter with its outdoor interactive frozen funhouse.

Kevin Fleming, a member of the business improvement district board, said he anticipates heavy traffic at Geneva National once the ice castle opens, so he expects that people would use the shuttle service to and from downtown.

“It’s going to be total mayhem,” Fleming said. “I think it’s a great promotional idea to tell people to avoid the traffic.”