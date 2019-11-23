Lake Geneva wonders about shuttle to ice castle

Although the ice castle is outside Lake Geneva this winter, city officials are looking for ways to attract ice castle fans to the downtown, possibly even overnight.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is considering offering a shuttle service between downtown and the ice castle planned at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Tammie Carstensen, chairperson of the city’s tourism commission, said Lake Geneva hotels could promote the shuttle service as a way of enticing visitors to stay overnight as part of their ice castle visit.
“The message is: Stay at a Lake Geneva hotel, because we offer an amenity,” Carstensen said. “It gives you more reason to stay.”
Ice Castles LLC debuted its outdoor frozen funhouse last winter at Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva, attracting thousands of people to area hotels, restaurants, taverns and shops.
But the attraction this winter has relocated to Geneva National west of Lake Geneva.
Some city leaders are skeptical that a shuttle service would succeed in generating much business for Lake Geneva.
The business improvement district asked the city tourism commission for $13,000 to fund the shuttle. But the tourism commission on Nov. 13 rejected the request.
Commission members voiced doubts that a shuttle would increase overnight stays in Lake Geneva hotels, which is the main criteria for awarding tourism grants.
Alderwoman Shari Straube, who serves on the tourism commission, said the only people who would use the shuttle would be guests already staying in a local hotel.
“You’re not guaranteeing heads in beds,” Straube said. “You’re just guaranteeing a ride from the hotels.”
It was not immediately clear if the shuttle had other funding possibilities.
The ice castle, which is scheduled to open in January, attracted an estimated 90,000 people to Riviera Beach last winter with its outdoor interactive frozen funhouse.
Kevin Fleming, a member of the business improvement district board, said he anticipates heavy traffic at Geneva National once the ice castle opens, so he expects that people would use the shuttle service to and from downtown.
“It’s going to be total mayhem,” Fleming said. “I think it’s a great promotional idea to tell people to avoid the traffic.”
Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in Geneva National and elsewhere in and around the town of Geneva area making their own plans to capitalize on crowds heading to the ice castle.
Brian Waspi, another member of the Lake Geneva tourism commission, said he opposes spending money for a shuttle that would transport tourists to an attraction outside the city.
Waspi, however, said he would support some type of promotion helping Lake Geneva capitalize on the ice castle, possibly offering discounts at downtown businesses for ice castle visitors.
“I would die to find a way to funnel those people to Lake Geneva,” he said. “Maybe there’s a creative way to do it.”