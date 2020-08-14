Lake Geneva YMCA says employee has tested positive for coronavirus

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA announced today that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The YMCA said in a statement that the employee worked in "a designated area" away from the public between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., and had "limited or no contact" with other parts of the facility.
As a result, officials have continued operating the YMCA, 203 Wells St., which has about 3,600 individual and family memberships.
Officials said they learned of the employee's coronavirus infection on Tuesday.
"Given this individual's limited presence at the YMCA in the days leading up to this discovery, there was no need to close the facility," the statement said. "This individual is doing well and currently receiving treatment for this condition."
Officials said the YMCA executed its coronavirus safety protocols and was working with Walworth County health officials to identify anyone who worked closely with the infected employee within the past 10 days.
"We are treating this matter with the utmost concern," the YMCA said.
Venetian Fest - 1
Worker Armando Catalina waits for customers to try the Buzzer Beater basketball game Aug. 14 on opening day of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams PHOTOS, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 2
Twin sisters Anna Shepherd, left, of Woodstock, Illinois, and Dana Shepherd of Milwaukee settle in for a cold beer Aug. 14 during opening day of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 3
Alexis Guerrero, from left, Nicole Bonnier and Lilly Haydam, all of Lake Geneva, take a ride on the Tilt-A-Whirl during last year’s Venetian Festival.
File photo, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 4
Volunteer Chuck Schlehlein, left, grills some food at last year's Venetian Festival, as the food vendors are one of highlights of the festival.
File photo, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 5
Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees joins with supporters in 2019 for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting marking the start of the Venetian Festival, one of Lake Geneva's premier summer events.
File photo, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 6
Kingston Bowler, 2, of the town of Lyons, gets his hands on a big blue balloon Aug. 15 at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 7
Miranda Stigall, center, takes aim Aug. 15 at the shooting gallery game, assisted by Ryan Kormanak, left, while Autumn Wolf watches, as the Badger High School students enjoy the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 8
John Craiger of Lake Geneva works on a corn on the cob Aug. 15 at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 9
Riding the Air Max thrill ride Aug. 15 at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva are Mary Kate Cambria, left, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Mikayla Calandra of Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 10
Cheese curds are among the food treats available, along with burgers, brats, corn on the cob, and much more at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Fest in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 11
Dorian Roemer, 9, of Lake Geneva, goes airborne Aug. 15 on the Gravity Storm bungee cord ride at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest friends
Addi West, left, of Lake Geneva, and Charlet Riley, of Madison, are joined by Addi’s dog Floura on a stroll around the grounds in August at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, in one of the top local news photos of 2019.
See pages A3 and A4 for a complete list of the year’s top local news stories and local news photos.
FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS
Venetian Fest - 13
Tracy Loland, of Evanston, Illinois, joins the fun on the bumper cars last year during the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
File photo, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 14
Under a blue evening sky, the Ferris wheel stands tall Aug. 16 among many carnival rides available at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival on the lakefront in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 15
Sylvia Paprzyca, left, and her husband, Marc Paprzyca, of Lake Geneva, make their way across the festival grounds Aug. 16 during the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 16
John McClellan, left, and Brianna Stoll, both of Delavan, settle in for their ride on the Ferris wheel Aug. 16 during the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 17
It is all smiles in the beer garden Aug. 16 at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival for New Lennox, Illinois, friends Mary Hastings, from left, Michele Grimmer, Cindy Conrad, Kim Molloy and Melinda Lombardo.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 18
Leiland Scheithe, 8, of Burlington, is making tracks Aug. 16 on the bumper cars at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 19
A spectator watches from ground level Aug. 16 as thrill-seekers experience the Zero Gravity thrill ride at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Fest in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 20
A girl who could not be identified enjoys riding solo on the Catch ‘N Air ride Aug. 18 during the final day of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 21
Members of the Chicago reggae group Concrete Roots take the stage Aug. 18 at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, including, from left, Rolan Velasquez, R.J. Sommerfeld and Noel Velasquez. Not shown is drummer Joe Campobasso.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 22
Stella Philpot, left, of Chicago, and her cousin, Lincoln Keefe, of Lake Villa, Illinois, watch the Tilt-A-Whirl ride Aug. 18 at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 23
Jeff Cline, of the town of Geneva, catches a rest Aug. 18 with a stuffed animal he won for his daughter after spending $40 on the ring toss game at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 24
Amy Poull, left, of Antioch, Illinois, and Jaden Mueller, of West Bend, take a spin Aug. 18 on the Catch ‘N Air ride at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival.
Scott Williams, Regional News
R.J. Sommerfeld peformed at last year's Venetian Festival.
Singer R.J. Sommerfeld of the Chicago reggae group Concrete Roots performs live on stage during the 2019 Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
File photo, Regional News
Venetian Fest - 26
Guido, a combination French bulldog and Boston terrier, makes his appearance Aug. 18 on the grounds of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival in downtown Lake Geneva.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Luke Elliot
Luke Elliot enjoys the bungee jump at the annual Venetian Festival event.
Corey Serrano
Bumper cars
Carnival rides-- such as bumper cars- are a popular attraction at the Venetian Festival each year.
file photos, Regional News
Nathan and Sawyer Gorhl
Nathen Gorhl and his son, Sawyer Gorhl, enjoying a ride at the annual Venetian Festival.
Corey Serrano
Fun and games
Carnival games-- which are a staple of the Venetian Festival-- will not be occurring in downtown Lake Geneva this summer, as representatives from the Lake Geneva Jaycees have decided to cancel the festival this year.
File photo, Regional News
Jimmy Marzullo and Sophia Marzullo
Jimmy Marzullo (front) and Sophia Marzullo (back) trying their skills to win a fish.
Corey Serrano
Basketball
Shooting baskets for prizes at Venetian Festival.
Corey Serrano
Rollercoasters
Fairgoers enjoy the Tilt-A-Whirl.
Corey Serrano
