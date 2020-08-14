Lake Geneva YMCA says employee has tested positive for coronavirus

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA announced today that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The YMCA said in a statement that the employee worked in "a designated area" away from the public between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., and had "limited or no contact" with other parts of the facility.

As a result, officials have continued operating the YMCA, 203 Wells St., which has about 3,600 individual and family memberships.

Officials said they learned of the employee's coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

"Given this individual's limited presence at the YMCA in the days leading up to this discovery, there was no need to close the facility," the statement said. "This individual is doing well and currently receiving treatment for this condition."

Officials said the YMCA executed its coronavirus safety protocols and was working with Walworth County health officials to identify anyone who worked closely with the infected employee within the past 10 days.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost concern," the YMCA said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.