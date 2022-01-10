Lake Geneva's Badger DECA students recognized at Racine conference

A total of 30 students participated in the Southeastern Wisconsin DECA Career Development Conference held at Racine Case High School on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

At the conference students competed either as an individual or in a team event with a partner. They had to choose an occupation category to compete in that matched their career interests. Students then had to take a 100-question test on their content knowledge in that area. In addition, they each needed to perform two business role-plays with a judge to solve some type of problem in that industry.

Many students were recognized for success at the conference. Badger has a history of performing very well at this level, with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Wisconsin State Career Development Conference in February. Badger students earned 28 medals overall.

Here is a list of Badger students who earned medals in their events:

Kara Todd: Personal Financial Literacy

Ron Sachdeva: Travel and Tourism Team

Mason Parent: Travel and Tourism Team

Cameryn Heckel: Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Emma Wokash: Principles of Marketing

Teagan Hale: Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Ally Weber: Hotel and Lodging Management

Nathaniel Rafe: Sports and Entertainment Marketing

These Badger students finished as overall series finalists.

Wyatt Krueger: 4th, Business Finance Services

Dom Maniscalco: 4th, Principles of Marketing

Conrad Perez: 4th, Apparel and Accessories Marketing

The following students earned medals and trophies for top performances at the conference.

They automatically qualified for the state conference by finishing in the top three in their event.

Liam Gerard: 1st, Economics Excellence

Melynna Arreola-Quiroga: 2nd, Economics Excellence

Niya Denny: 1st, Apparel and Accessories Marketing

Molly Bergstrom: 2nd, Retail Merchandising

Ellie White: 2nd, Marketing Communications

Makayla Cooper: 1st, Quick Service Restaurant Management

Lucy Pether: 3rd, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Liam Gerard: 1st, Business Finance Services

Melynna Arreola-Quiroga: 3rd, Financial Services Team

Jake Bethel: 3rd, Financial Services Team