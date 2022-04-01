Lake Geneva's county board seat: former mayor, clerk of circuit courts face off

Two candidates with past political experience in Walworth County are set to face each other for a seat on the county board during the April 5 spring election.

Former Lake Geneva Mayor Alan Kupsik and clerk of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Sheila Reiff are vying for the District 11 seat, which includes Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn, on the Walworth County Board.

Incumbent Nancy Russell is not seeking re-election.

Kupsik served as Lake Geneva’s mayor from 2016 to 2018, and has been a member of the Lake Geneva City Council and Walworth County Board.

Reiff is the current clerk of the state supreme court and court of appeals. She also has served as the clerk for the Walworth County Circuit Court.

Both candidates submitted answers to questions presented to them by the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Below is the responses to those questions.

Name: Alan Kupsik

Occupation: Construction project manager

Address: 717 S. Lake Shore Dr. Lake Geneva

Community involvement: Community Action Board of Directors, chairman, Zoning Board of Appeals, Lake Geneva, NFPA Member, IAQ Council, member ASHRAE, board president, Lake Shore Village Condo. Association.

Previous elected experience: Walworth County Board (2008-2012, Alderman, 2nd District (3 terms), Mayor (2016-2018) Lake Geneva.

Why do you want to be a member of the Walworth County Board: The people of the 11th District need continued representation in Walworth County. My past experience and over 18 years of public service gives me the knowledge and understanding to be an asset to the county board.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about the county: The biggest issues I see are fiscal accountability, homelessness, infrastructure, continued support for our law enforcement group and broadband and internet for all rural areas.

Name: Sheila T. Reiff

Occupation: Clerk of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals

Address: 565 Ridgeview Court, Lake Geneva

Community involvement: Kiwanis, Millard Community Church

Previous Elected experience: Walworth County Clerk of Circuit Court

Why do you want to be a member of the Walworth County Board: To be a voice for the residents of District 11. I will not hesitate to speak my mind on their behalf. It’s critical that elected officials at all levels of government listen to the residents who fund government with their hard-earned tax dollars.

With the exception of living on military bases with my veteran father and family throughout my youth, I have enjoyed living in Walworth County for my adult life. We are fortunate to have our great outdoors, services, educational opportunities, and so much more.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about the county: We are in challenging times and must be agile in dealing with issues that arise. To that end, protecting the fiscal integrity of the county must be a top priority. Reviewing programs and services should be systematic and ongoing.

County board meetings should be moved from daytime to evenings. Moving the meetings to the evening allows more residents to attend board meetings and provide input. Neither of the above options are available to citizens who work during the day.

I am the candidate who is fiscally conservative, has worked on large building projects and contracts successfully, and has met my budgets.

