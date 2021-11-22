Lake Geneva's Dec. 4 parade to go on as scheduled with additional security

VISIT Lake Geneva's annual Electric Christmas Parade will go on as scheduled but with additional security following an incident that occurred Nov. 21 in Waukesha, in which a suspect allegedly drove through a holiday parade killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 other people.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, issued a statement regarding the incident.

"There are no words to adequately express the shock and sadness felt in the hearts of so many across Wisconsin and beyond in the wake of Sunday’s senseless tragedy in Waukesha," Klett said in a news release. "A holiday parade, a time of joy and togetherness, brutally interrupted by an act which has taken innocent lives, left others struggling for survival and recovery, and traumatized countless families and individuals.

At this time of Thanksgiving, may we all stand in solidarity and concern for our brothers and sisters – and especially the treasured children – who have been victimized. To all who have experienced loss, the VISIT Lake Geneva community of partners sends its heartfelt condolences. May faith, love and hope help sustain those suffering through this ordeal."

The Electric Christmas Parade is scheduled to be held 5 p.m., Dec. 4 in downtown Lake Geneva.

Klett said she has contacted Police Chief Michael Rasmussen and Lt. Bridget Way about providing additional security.

"Crowd control and safety have been top of mind every year, and we appreciate the partnership we have with the City of Lake Geneva Police and Streets departments," Klett said in a news release. "What happened at the Waukesha parade is unprecedented, but it will forever change how every community looks at such events."

Lake Geneva's holiday parade is just one of the many holiday parades going on the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4. To see a full listing, see inside the Resorter.