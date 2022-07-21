Lake Geneva's Downtown Guac Star selling food but just on weekends for now

The new Lake Geneva taco restaurant on Broad Street is now open and serving food, but for now it’s just on the weekends Friday to Sunday.

The restaurant area for Guac Star, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, officially began offering food during the weekend of July 9. The full opening of the restaurant area has been delayed because supply chain issues.

Gauc Star features made-to-order tacos, burritos, quesadillas and churros.

Kevin Singh, co-owner of Guac Star, said he hopes to have the restaurant open during the weekdays in the near future. He said he is looking to hire more staff, so the business can be open throughout the week.

“That’s what we’re working on right now,” Singh said. “If all goes well, hopefully within the next week or so, we will be open every day. But it depends on the staffing.”

The bar area of the restaurant began opening during the weekends in late May. The bar features frozen wine drinks, margaritas, pina coladas and a selection of beer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a fermented malt beverage “Class B” liquor license and a wine “Class C” liquor license for the business, Jan. 10.

The bar area also is currently only open during the weekends, but Singh plans to have that area open during the weekdays in the near future, as well.

“Food and drink just on the weekends for now,” Singh said.

Guac Star is in the former location of Wicked Poke Hut, which offered custom-ordered poke bowls.

Singh purchased the 120 Broad St. location from former Wicked Poke Hut owners Karen Schultz and Joshua Bernicchi late last year. He also is the co-owner of Going Bananas, which is located in the lower level of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive.

Guac Star currently is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.