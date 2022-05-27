Lake Geneva's Guac Star now open, but drinks only for the next few weeks

Patrons at a recently-opened establishment can purchase drinks but will have to wait a little while longer to purchase food.

Kevin Singh, co-owner of Guac Star, said the bar area of the restaurant currently is open on the weekends, but the opening of the restaurant area has been delayed because he is still waiting to receive some equipment.

Guac Star, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, is in the former the location of the Wicked Poke Hut, which closed for business in December 2021.

Singh said he hopes to have the restaurant area open within the next couple of weeks. He said some equipment has not arrived because of supply chain issues.

The restaurant initially was set to open in early spring.

“With the supply chain, with everything the way it is, everything has been delayed,” Singh said. “So hopefully within the next couple of weeks, I should have the restaurant side open.”

The bar area currently offers frozen wine drinks, margaritas, pina coladas and a selection of beer, including crafted beer from Topsy Turvy Brewery in Lake Geneva, as well as chips and guacamole and chips and salsa.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a fermented malt beverage “Class B” liquor license and a wine “Class C” liquor license for the business, Jan. 10.

Once the restaurant area is open, it will feature made-to-order tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

“It’s all made to order and by the time you get to the register, your food is ready,” Singh said. “There’s no waiting. Everything is quick. You can sit down at our restaurant or bar area.”

The restaurant is set to offer an outdoor seating area in the near future.

Guac Star currently includes five employees, and Singh said he plans to hire more workers in the future.

“With the way it is now, we’ll manage to get by but the plan is to have more employees,” he said.

Singh said he is looking forward to the opening of the restaurant area.

“It’s a little chaotic, but we’re managing and we’re excited to open,” Singh said. “We’re basically at the finish line now.”

Singh also is the co-owner of Going Bananas, located in the lower level of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, which is set to open during Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re getting ready for the holiday rush,” he said.

Singh purchased the 120 Broad St. location from the former Wicked Poke Hut owners Karen Schultz and Joshua Bernicchi late last year.

