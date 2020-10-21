Lake Geneva's holiday parade becomes stationary display because of coronavirus

Lake Geneva's traditional winter holiday parade is breaking with tradition to keep the parade going this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

VISIT Lake Geneva has announced plans for a "reverse" parade in which the floats and other participants will remain stationary and the spectators themselves will parade past.

Organizers hope the threat of spreading the coronavirus will be minimized by avoiding large crowds of spectators, and instead allowing spectators to either drive past in their own cars or walk past on foot.

"We've redesigned the traditional parade," VISIT Lake Geneva said in its announcement. "We hope you'll join us for this new and exciting version."

The 45th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 on Broad Street between Geneva Street and Henry Street.

The stationary parade will be assembled in the southbound lane of Broad Street, with lighted floats on display, sponsored by area businesses and organizations. Spectators will use the northbound lane of Broad Street to observe the parade.

The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories."