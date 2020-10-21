 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva's holiday parade becomes stationary display because of coronavirus
Santa Claus arrives high atop a firetruck in Lake Geneva's downtown winter holiday parade, which this year will be a "reverse" event, with spectators parading past stationary displays. 

 File photo, Regional News

Lake Geneva's traditional winter holiday parade is breaking with tradition to keep the parade going this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

VISIT Lake Geneva has announced plans for a "reverse" parade in which the floats and other participants will remain stationary and the spectators themselves will parade past.

Organizers hope the threat of spreading the coronavirus will be minimized by avoiding large crowds of spectators, and instead allowing spectators to either drive past in their own cars or walk past on foot.

"We've redesigned the traditional parade," VISIT Lake Geneva said in its announcement. "We hope you'll join us for this new and exciting version."

The 45th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 on Broad Street between Geneva Street and Henry Street.

The stationary parade will be assembled in the southbound lane of Broad Street, with lighted floats on display, sponsored by area businesses and organizations. Spectators will use the northbound lane of Broad Street to observe the parade.

The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories."

The deadline is Nov. 15 for groups to register a float in the parade. Organizers say up to 54 entries will be accepted.

Teams can register by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/VLGParade20.

Spectators will be allowed to vote for the people's choice award for best float, with the winning team receiving a $500 grand prize. VISIT Lake Geneva will conduct a "parade podcast" that will include information about the floats.

