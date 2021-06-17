Lake Geneva's Medusa restaurant closed after 15 years; Chef Greg selling building

LAKE GENEVA – After 15 years sharing in celebrations with Lake Geneva residents and visitors at Medusa Grill and Bistro, Chef Greg Anagnos is moving on to the next culinary chapter of his life.

The restaurant at 501 Broad Street has officially closed and Anagnos said the closing date on the building is this month. (Stay tuned for more on that later.)

The year of COVID with temporary closures was hard, but Anagnos, who turns 60 next year, said even before COVID he was planning on retiring in the near future.

His story

Anagnos, a Lake Geneva native, remembers when he was in elementary school and his class went on a field trip to the restaurant where his dad worked at the time — the Olympic.

“At that moment, I was the proudest kid on the block,” said Anagnos. “There was my dad flipping cheeseburgers. I thought that was the bomb.”

His family later went on to start Popeye’s, which his brother and mother still own and run.

When Anagnos was a freshman in high school he signed up for the Culinary Institute in New York because it had a three-year wait to get in. He was able to start there right after high school.