Lake Geneva's newest police blotter released

June 12

7:52 p.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Leslie R. Anderson, 30, Racine, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:08 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street cited referred recommended charges against Mitchell James Lincoln Rambicourt, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

June 11

10:21 p.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Broad Street cited Alexander E. Buttell, 24, Schaumburg, Illinois, and Kaitlynn O. Schumacher, 21, Schaumburg, Illinois, both on suspicion of disorderly conduct-involved in a fight.

6:21 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Broad Street cited Kaitlynn O. Schumacher, 21, Schaumburg, Illniois, on suspicion of inattentive driving.

June 10

11:54 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 Peller Road cited Victoria L. Drummond, 60, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft-simple less than $50.