Lake Geneva's newest police blotter released

June 28
7:28 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Geneva Square cited Timothy J. Buski, 25, Lake Villa, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
June 26
8:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Paul R. Lucafo, 54, Riverside, Illinois, on suspicion of a seatbelt violation.
1:59 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Daniel J. Haras Kanable, 27, Lindenhurst, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and violation of a red traffic light.
June 21
6:20 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Street cited Jimmy Ramirez Perez, 28, Grays Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:52 a.m.: An officer on Williams Street near North Street cited Godofredo Perez Hernandez, 37, Wheeling, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license, hit and run-unattended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
3:09 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of Veterans Parkway cited Matthew S. Gregory, 20, Spring Grove, Illinois, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
12:11 a.m.: Officers in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Jeremy T. Carrey, 23, Park Ridge, Illinois, on suspicion of trespassing to land or dwelling.
June 20
11:25 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near North Wells Street cited Jessica A. Montez, 27, Milwaukee, on suspicion of non-registration of a motor vehicle, and possession of THC.
1:37 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Pleasant Street and Madison Street cited Aaron J. Morgan, 38, Delavan, on suspicion of operating while suspended and reckless driving.
June 19
10:43 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited Tresor Rhyan Nimi, 21, Racine, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
8:27 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited James M. Quarles, 46, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.
June 18
6:49 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited a 14-year-old girl from Salem on suspicion of battery.
3:35 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 146 Broad Street cited a 16-year-old boy from Huntley, Illinois, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
2:45 p.m.: Officers in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited a 17-year-old boy from Spring Grove, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and possession of THC.
June 17
11:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Timothy G. Wagner, 59, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating after revoked/suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:52 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited a 17-year-old girl from Salem on suspicion of trespassing, theft and underage drinking-possession, and Isaiah M. Dion, 18, Burlington, on suspicion of trespassing, theft and underage drinking-possession.
12:41 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Sage Street cited Oscar Osvaldo Calvillo Dondiego, 19, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
June 16
9:08 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near West Main Street cited Dylan J. Crews, 27, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
5:21 p.m.: An officer in the 800 block of Wrigley Drive cited Anthony C. Eddy, 19, Byron, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking/possession.
12:19 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 300 block of Garrison Drive cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct.
June 15
8:15 p.m.: An officer responding to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Hubert Isaac Madrigal, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
2:47 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Kevin Anthony Looze Jr., 20, Genoa City, on suspicion of theft.
June 14
11:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 710 Williams St. cited Matthew J. Nickelsen Jr., 21, Delavan, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Baker Street near South Lakeshore Drive issued citations on suspicion of underage drinking-possession to a 17-year-old boy from Algonquin, Illinois, a 17-year-old boy from Gilberts, Illinois, Mitchell R. Phelps, 19, Pingree Grove, Illinois, and a 17-year-old boy from Paw Paw, Michigan.
12:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Main Street and Lockwood Boulevard cited Natalie Kathleen Capelli, 23, Burlington, on suspicion of automobile following too closely.
2:17 a.m.: Officers dispatched to Broad Street near West Main Street cited Stephen A. Tolbert II, 19, Delavan, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
12:36 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street cited Kevin M. Clavey, 27, Chicago, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
June 13
6:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Townline Road near South Curtis Street cited David J. Williams, 32, Genoa City, on suspicion of operator fail/have passenger seat-belted.
June 12
7:52 p.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Leslie R. Anderson, 30, Racine, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:08 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street cited referred recommended charges against Mitchell James Lincoln Rambicourt, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
June 11
10:21 p.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Broad Street cited Alexander E. Buttell, 24, Schaumburg, Illinois, and Kaitlynn O. Schumacher, 21, Schaumburg, Illinois, both on suspicion of disorderly conduct-involved in a fight.
6:21 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Broad Street cited Kaitlynn O. Schumacher, 21, Schaumburg, Illniois, on suspicion of inattentive driving.
June 10
11:54 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 Peller Road cited Victoria L. Drummond, 60, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft-simple less than $50.
3:01 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Wells Street arrested Tyler K. Youngthunder, 27, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, harassment and discharge of bodily fluid on law enforcement officer.
June 9
8:47 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Williams Street arrested Anthony Michael Fernandez, 34, Burlington, on suspicion of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, trespass to land or dwelling and disorderly conduct.
June 8
12:07 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Edwards Boulevard near State Highway 50 for a traffic accident cited Robert D. Hahn, 57, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
June 7
2:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Tyler Michael Maki, 37, Salem, on suspicion of hit and run–unattended vehicle, deviating from a designated lane, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
2:31 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Geneva Street near Cook Street cited Yesenia Lopez, 24, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
