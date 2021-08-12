Lake Geneva's O2 Lounge, Zaab Corner receive approval for liquor licenses

Liquor licenses have been approved for two new businesses in the City of Lake Geneva, while an already established business has been awarded a wine license after previously being denied for a liquor license.
Members of the city council unanimously approved a “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license and a “Class C” wine liquor license for the O2 Lounge, 647 Main St., and for Zaab Corner Bistro, 501 Broad St., Aug. 9.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the liquor licenses Aug. 3.
The O2 Lounge, which opened for business July 14 in the former location of a Subway restaurant, offers an oxygen bar which allows customers to breathe in different aromas of purified oxygen through a tube. The purified oxygen can help people relax, reduce stress and relieve headaches.
The business also offers bubble teas, vegetable juices, smoothies, snow cones and aqua frescas.
Lindsey Guerrero, co-owner of the O2 Lounge, said, during the finance committee meeting, that they want to obtain the liquor licenses to offer beer and wine along with the oxygen bar.
“During your session, you can have a beverage that you prefer, non-alcoholic, or if you want to grab a beer or a glass of wine while you were doing a 10-, 15- or 20-minute session, that would be a nice additive to our business,” she said.
Guerrero said they also plan on offering some food items along with the beer, wine and oxygen bar.
“We were thinking a cheese, sausage and cracker tray along with a liquor wine flight or a mimosa flight or some sort of beverage of that nature,” Guerrero said.
Nate Guerrero, co-owner, said they also want to use the liquor licenses to host private parties and events.
“We want to pair that off for private events for people who want to try the oxygen bar and have a beer or wine,” Nate Guerrero said.
Zaab Corner Bistro
liquor licensesZaab Corner is set to operate as a hibachi-style restaurant with a choice of soup, salad or potatoes with the meal. Customers will have a choice of seafood or steak for their hibachi meal.
The restaurant is the former location of Medusa’s Bistro, which closed in June after being in business for about 15 years.
The owners of Zaab Corner also operate the Sabai Sabai Thai restaurant.
The new restaurant is opening soon, although no date has been announced yet.
Egg Harbor Cafe awarded liquor licenseMembers of the city council unanimously approved a “Class C” wine license for Egg Harbor Cafe, 827 Main St., July 12.
The restaurant had previously applied for a reserved “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license, which the council members denied, June 14.
Several aldermen said they wanted to deny the reserved “Class B” license, because it is the city’s only reserved “Class B” liquor license and they want to award it to a new business or a business that plans to construct a new facility in Lake Geneva. Egg Harbor had planned to use the reserve license to offer drinks like bloody Mary’s.