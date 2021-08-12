Lake Geneva's O2 Lounge, Zaab Corner receive approval for liquor licenses

Guerrero said they also plan on offering some food items along with the beer, wine and oxygen bar.

“We were thinking a cheese, sausage and cracker tray along with a liquor wine flight or a mimosa flight or some sort of beverage of that nature,” Guerrero said.

Nate Guerrero, co-owner, said they also want to use the liquor licenses to host private parties and events.

“We want to pair that off for private events for people who want to try the oxygen bar and have a beer or wine,” Nate Guerrero said.

Zaab Corner Bistro

liquor licensesZaab Corner is set to operate as a hibachi-style restaurant with a choice of soup, salad or potatoes with the meal. Customers will have a choice of seafood or steak for their hibachi meal.

The restaurant is the former location of Medusa’s Bistro, which closed in June after being in business for about 15 years.

The owners of Zaab Corner also operate the Sabai Sabai Thai restaurant.

The new restaurant is opening soon, although no date has been announced yet.