Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest may include ticket or pre-registration option

People who want to attend Oktoberfest in Lake Geneva this year may soon have to purchase tickets ahead of time.
Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are considering asking people to purchase tickets or register ahead of time in order to attend the event.
Members of the Business Improvement District Board discussed the issue during their May 5 meeting.
Oktoberfest is scheduled to be held from Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 in downtown Lake Geneva.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said the purpose of requiring people to purchase tickets or register ahead of time is to have an idea of how many people may attend so social distancing and other safety measures could be put in place.
Tarantino said similar measures are being implemented for other area events.
“Because of the way the world is changing and how events are going, you buy a ticket before you go anywhere to keep control of the crowds,” Tarantino said.
Tickets could cost $20 and would include food, drinks, wrist band to the beer gardens and children’s area, and Oktoberfest commemorative cup. A $10 ticket option is being considered for children, which would include food, drinks and wrist band to the children’s area.
During the previous years, there was no cost to attend Oktoberfest but people paid for their foods and drinks as they visited different vendors.
The Business Improvement District also is considering offering entertainment and activities throughout downtown Lake Geneva to encourage people to visit different businesses.
The children’s area is set to be located in Flat Iron Park, a craft fair is set to be held in Library Park and small gardens will be located throughout the downtown area.
“It’s more like getting something for all the businesses,” Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said. “It’s not come, sit in one spot, have a beer and a brat and go. It will be at many places.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed downtown hotels offer coupons to guests which include discounts to the businesses as an incentive for them to stay throughout the weekend.
“We want them to stay Sunday night, because we want them here on Columbus day,” Condos said. “My goal here is to help the hotels and to get people to stay overnight.”
Oktoberfest still is in the planning stages, but more details for the event will be discussed in the upcoming months.
“I don’t want to get into a situation where we have great ideas, then we say, ‘We can’t do that,’” Tarantino said. “We’re almost there, but the sooner the better.”
Board member Janine Osborne, who is also the director of sales for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, said they should determine detailed plans for the event soon so people can start booking their hotel reservations.
Osborne said many people are already booking their hotel reservations for later in the year.
“I think the sooner the better, because I see the demand for weddings,” Osborne said. “We’re already having to turn people away for certain dates.”
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved a $12,000 grant to the Business Improvement District, May 10, to help them pay costs to promote and advertise the event.
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said he is pleased the Business Improvement District is planning Oktoberfest several months in advance.
“As long as I’ve been doing this, this is the most organized this early I’ve seen for this event,” Waspi said.
Tarantino said the Business Improvement District wants to start promoting the event to summer tourists.
“For anyone who comes here this summer, we already want to get this on their radar,” Tarantino said.