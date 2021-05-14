Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest may include ticket or pre-registration option

During the previous years, there was no cost to attend Oktoberfest but people paid for their foods and drinks as they visited different vendors.

The Business Improvement District also is considering offering entertainment and activities throughout downtown Lake Geneva to encourage people to visit different businesses.

The children’s area is set to be located in Flat Iron Park, a craft fair is set to be held in Library Park and small gardens will be located throughout the downtown area.

“It’s more like getting something for all the businesses,” Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said. “It’s not come, sit in one spot, have a beer and a brat and go. It will be at many places.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed downtown hotels offer coupons to guests which include discounts to the businesses as an incentive for them to stay throughout the weekend.

“We want them to stay Sunday night, because we want them here on Columbus day,” Condos said. “My goal here is to help the hotels and to get people to stay overnight.”

Oktoberfest still is in the planning stages, but more details for the event will be discussed in the upcoming months.