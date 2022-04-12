Lake Geneva's old Majestic Mountain Ski Hill back on the market for $5.75 million

Majestic Mountain, the former Lake Geneva ski hill, is back on the market for $5.75 million.

In October 2020 Martin Murphy, a Chicago builder, bought the 55 acres in the Town of Linn where the Majestic Ski Hill used to be located.

The Grunow Family, which used to run the ski hill, transferred the parcel to Murphy in 2020 and at the time Murphy said future plans for the property were still being mulled over and that no final decision on future development has been made at this time.

A year and a half later, plans for possible development are still in the works. But with property values skyrocketing, the Murphy family is also exploring the market to see what interest there is out there, said Martin Murphy’s wife Wendy Murphy who is a real estate agent with d’aprile properties.

While multiple family homes could fit on the property, Wendy Murphy said one family could buy the property and develop it into a family compound with a sprawling 55 acres on Basswood Drive with a panoramic lake view.

“They could build tennis courts, a zip line, and a swimming pool or anything else that they desire,” Wendy Murphy said. “Imagine a fire pit at the top of the hill for the family to gather at sunset or for fireworks. While a boat on the lake would be great, many people only use it a few times each season, but the view is taken in every minute they are there. This property has the ultimate view and can entertain the family year round. It’s a one-of-a-kind property with so much potential.”

The former ski hill, located in the Town of Linn, was first opened in 1957 by Bill Grunow Jr. and served as a favorite ski spot for many throughout the Geneva Lake area until the main ski lodge burned down in March 1988.

Before it was a ski chalet, the lodge was an old hen house dating back to the Grunow family’s chicken business, Val-Lo-Will Chicken Farm.

But when it came time for the next generation, the family business switched from chickens to fun in the snow as well as later a marine business and entertainment.

The hill featured grooming, snow machines, the “largest rental department in the Midwest” as well as “one of the finest (ski) shops in the Midwest with the best ski wear and accessories the world has to offer.”

In addition to the ski hill and lodge, the property offered a bar, music venue, driving range and golf course.

The venue was known as Majestic Bandstand, similar to Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” Headliners included Stevie Wonder, The Who, Chicago, the Monkees and the Beach Boys.

But that all came to an end after the 1988 fire. Uninsured, the loss of the lodge brought an end to the era and caused what was left of the resort to sit empty with the property largely being left untouched in recent years.

