Lake Geneva's property tax rate decreasing to lowest in past 10 years

The city of Lake Geneva’s property tax levy will increase by about $200,000 in 2021, but the tax rate is decreasing to its lowest point in the past 10 years.
Members of the city council approved about a $7.7 million property tax levy as part of the 2021 budget, Nov. 23, by 7-0 vote with Alderwoman Cindy Flower abstaining.
Lake Geneva’s property tax levy for 2020 was about $7.5 million and about $7.2 million in 2019.
The city’s property tax rate for 2021 will be about $5.12 per $1,000 assessed valuation compared to about $5.42 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2020 and $5.56 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2019.
“It is the lowest tax rate for the city in the past 10 years,” City Administrator Dave Nord said.
Around Geneva Lake
Municipalities around Geneva Lake are also increasing levy amounts in 2021 to help balance their budgets while paying off previous borrowing and completing capital improvement projects.
Municipalities like the villages of Walworth, Fontana and Williams Bay have each passed their 2021 budget with higher levy amounts than 2020.
The Williams Bay 2021 budget was approved during a Nov. 16 village board meeting with a $2,689,693 levy, a .12 percent increase from the 2020 levy. The village’s mill rate dropped from $3.60 in 2020 to $3.57 in 2021.
Village treasurer Lori Peternell said the village will not be borrowing at all in 2021 but will be making a $686,367 payment on its $5.9 million in debt.
She added that despite the coronavirus pandemic, revenues to the village through 2020 were not greatly affected. She said while there was some loss in beach revenue, an especially busy season for the municipal boat launch helped balance things out.
“Our launch was very busy but our beach was closed,” she said.
Levy amounts in the 2021 Fontana budget, which was approved during a Nov. 26 village board meeting, increased by 3.29 percent, from $3,259,533 in 2020 to $3,883,236 in 2021. General property taxes in the village increased from $2,735,075 in 2020 to $2,765,409 in 2021.
Fontana treasurer Scott Vilona said the village is still compiling figures and collecting information from the county to formulate its mill rate.
In an emailed statement Vilona stated there are three separate mill rates for residents in the village depending on which school district they are located in.
Under the Village of Walworth 2021 budget, which was approved during a Dec. 4 village board meeting, the village’s property tax levy increased 12.79 percent from $1,536,442 in 2020 to $1,732,997 in 2021. The village’s mill rate also increased $.83 from $7.01 in 2020 to $7.84 in 2021.
Village treasurer and deputy utility clerk Lisa Rogers said a bulk of the budget increase this year was the result of a shared EMS contract referendum which passed in November.
“That’s the major portion of the increase in our budget because that was $163,492, so that’s where the bulk of that increase is,” she said.
