Lake Geneva's property tax rate decreasing to lowest in past 10 years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Village treasurer Lori Peternell said the village will not be borrowing at all in 2021 but will be making a $686,367 payment on its $5.9 million in debt.

She added that despite the coronavirus pandemic, revenues to the village through 2020 were not greatly affected. She said while there was some loss in beach revenue, an especially busy season for the municipal boat launch helped balance things out.

“Our launch was very busy but our beach was closed,” she said.

Levy amounts in the 2021 Fontana budget, which was approved during a Nov. 26 village board meeting, increased by 3.29 percent, from $3,259,533 in 2020 to $3,883,236 in 2021. General property taxes in the village increased from $2,735,075 in 2020 to $2,765,409 in 2021.

Fontana treasurer Scott Vilona said the village is still compiling figures and collecting information from the county to formulate its mill rate.

In an emailed statement Vilona stated there are three separate mill rates for residents in the village depending on which school district they are located in.