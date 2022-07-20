Lake Geneva's Riviera renovation project receives national awards

The Riviera renovation project recently received some awards.

Mayor Charlene Klein announced during the July 13 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting that she was informed by representatives from MSI General Corp., contract managers for the project, that the Riviera renovations received a bronze award for interior design from the American Society of Interior Designers.

“They sent me a replica of the ASID award, and it’s a crystal obelisk,” Klein said. “It weighs about 50 pounds.”

The project also recently received a “top award” from the Wisconsin Historical Society Board of Curators for restoration project costing more than $1 million. The project cost about $4.6 million to complete.

In a press release, the Wisconsin Historical Society Board of Curators stated:

“The restoration and preservation of the Riviera not only repaired the historic fabric of the building, but it also correctly restored numerous historic features and reversed previous work that hid or did not respect the building’s historic character. Large restoration projects like the Riviera not only have to repair the historic building but correct previous work that was out of step with a historic building, while also meeting modern standards and ADA requirements.”

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he is pleased with the renovation work that has recently been completed to the Lake Geneva Public Library and the Riviera building.

“We’re taking care of our historic town and keeping the beauty of it,” Anagnos said.

The Riviera renovation project was completed in two phase.

The first phase, which was completed in 2020, focused on exterior renovations to the building including roof replacement, tuckpointing work and installing new windows in the upper level of the building.

The second phase, which was completed in 2021, included interior renovations to the first and second floors of the building.

First-floor renovations included installing larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and a family restroom near the south entrance, as well as renovating the vendor space area.

Second-floor renovations included installing a new ballroom ceiling, upgrading the lighting system, renovating the ballroom restrooms and installing new dance floor tiles.

The project also included installing a new elevator, updating the building’s plumbing and mechanical systems and installing a fire-suppression sprinkler system.

The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, was constructed in 1932. The second-floor ballroom is used to host weddings, corporate outings and community events. The first floor features shops where people can purchase food, T-shirts and jewelry.