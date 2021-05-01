Lake Geneva's Simple Cafe closing on Wednesdays because of staffing shortage

A staffing shortage has caused a Lake Geneva restaurant to be closed on Wednesdays for the time being.

Owners of Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St., recently announced that the restaurant will be closed on Wednesdays through at least the month of May because of a shortage of line cooks, a problem many area establishments throughout the region are facing not just with cooks but with staffing in general.

Co-owner Tom Hartz said the restaurant currently is short three cooks. He said the restaurant typically has between seven to 10 cooks on staff.

"That allows us to be fully staffed and give everybody days off for rest, to go on vacation and do that sort of thing," he said.

Hartz said he decided to close the restaurant on Wednesdays because he felt his cooks were starting to feel burnt out and fatigued.

"I think that was starting to happen and that's why we decided to close on Wednesdays, so we can give them a break and give them some time where they can get their errands done, sleep late or just relax," Hartz said. "So that's why we closed Wednesdays."

Hartz said once more cooks are hired, the restaurant will be open on Wednesdays again.

Other positions at the restaurant are adequately staffed.