Lake Geneva's Simple Cafe closing on Wednesdays because of staffing shortage

A staffing shortage has caused a Lake Geneva restaurant to be closed on Wednesdays for the time being.
Owners of Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St., recently announced that the restaurant will be closed on Wednesdays through at least the month of May because of a shortage of line cooks, a problem many area establishments throughout the region are facing not just with cooks but with staffing in general.
Co-owner Tom Hartz said the restaurant currently is short three cooks. He said the restaurant typically has between seven to 10 cooks on staff.
"That allows us to be fully staffed and give everybody days off for rest, to go on vacation and do that sort of thing," he said.
Hartz said he decided to close the restaurant on Wednesdays because he felt his cooks were starting to feel burnt out and fatigued.
"I think that was starting to happen and that's why we decided to close on Wednesdays, so we can give them a break and give them some time where they can get their errands done, sleep late or just relax," Hartz said. "So that's why we closed Wednesdays."
Hartz said once more cooks are hired, the restaurant will be open on Wednesdays again.
Other positions at the restaurant are adequately staffed.
"It's the cooks," Hartz said. "A lot of our servers are college students who are coming back for the summer. They do multiple jobs, so they can host as well. We have enough people in the bakery. It's primarily cooks in the kitchen."
Hartz said he feels part of the reason for the staffing shortage is because people feel they are earning enough money through unemployment and stimulus payments.
"I think people are using that to live on and find they can do that ok and not finding a need to work," Hartz said. "I think that's part of it."
Hartz said he does not feel the coronavirus has too much to do with the staffing shortage because the restaurant has safety protocols in place.
"We still have seating six feet a part. We require masks and those sort of things," Hartz said. "Our staff wrote the rules for us, so they consider it safe."
Hartz said he has talked to other business owners who also are experiencing staffing shortages.
"It's across the board. It's just not restaurants," Hartz said. "If you drive down Broad Street or up Main Street, there's a lot of help wanted signs in the windows. It's a bigger issue than just restaurants."
Anyone interested in applying for a cook position at Simple Cafe, can contact Hartz at 262-248-3556 or visit the restaurant to complete an application.
"I'm the one doing the hiring," Hartz said. "So getting a hold of me is the trick."
Hartz said he mostly is looking for employees who can work well with other people.
"For us, our staff comes first and the customers come second, so we want to make sure they can take care of each other," Hartz said. "That's kind of the person we hire, and it shows in the food we cook and the service we offer."
Simple Cafe currently is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.