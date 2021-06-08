 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva's Simple Cafe to be closed three days a week because of staffing shortage
breaking alert featured
Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's Simple Cafe to be closed three days a week because of staffing shortage

{{featured_button_text}}
Simple Cafe

Simple Café, 525 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will be closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays because of a staffing shortage. The restaurant started to close on Wednesdays in May because of a lack in kitchen staff.

 File photo, Regional News

As more businesses reopen their doors and expand operations while the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, “Help Wanted” signs are cropping up like spring dandelions, with many employers saying they are finding it more difficult than ever to find workers.

Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St., in Downtown Lake Geneva, now will be closed three days a week because of a continued staffing shortage.

A message has been posted on the restaurant’s website, www.simplelakegeneva.com, that the establishment will be closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The website sites a shortage of kitchen staff for the reason the restaurant will be closed three days a week.

“We are short the number of kitchen staff that we need to produce great food, one of our guiding principals,” the website states. “We are proud of the food and service we provide and will not sacrifice them in order to fill seats.”

The restaurant’s bakery still will be open during its regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Simple Cafe has been closed on Wednesdays since the beginning of May because of a shortage of kitchen staff.

Owner Tom Hartz said in early May that several people had expressed an interest in applying for a position.

The restaurant now will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and could return to its normal schedule once additional staff is hired.

“We will let you all know when we will be returning to our normal business hours,” the website states. “In the meantime, we will be creating some out of the box ideas to get great food into your hands. Please keep a look out for the specials.”

Simple Cafe opened for business Dec. 16, 2009.

“Thank you to all of our customers who have proved to be so loyal throughout the last year,” the website states. “Your patronage is noticed. We are deeply grateful.”

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse appears in Kenosha County court for pretrial hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics