Lake Geneva's Simple Cafe to be closed three days a week because of staffing shortage

Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St., in Downtown Lake Geneva, now will be closed three days a week because of a continued staffing shortage.

A message has been posted on the restaurant’s website, www.simplelakegeneva.com, that the establishment will be closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The website sites a shortage of kitchen staff for the reason the restaurant will be closed three days a week.

“We are short the number of kitchen staff that we need to produce great food, one of our guiding principals,” the website states. “We are proud of the food and service we provide and will not sacrifice them in order to fill seats.”

The restaurant’s bakery still will be open during its regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Simple Cafe has been closed on Wednesdays since the beginning of May because of a shortage of kitchen staff.

Owner Tom Hartz said in early May that several people had expressed an interest in applying for a position.

The restaurant now will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and could return to its normal schedule once additional staff is hired.