Lake Geneva's Symphony Bay subdivision expanding again; next phase approved

Another phase has been approved for the Symphony Bay subdivision that is being constructed in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, June 27, a certified survey map for the sixth phase of the Symphony Bay subdivision, which is set to include six lots with duplex buildings.

The plan commission unanimously recommended the certified survey map for the sixth phase, June 20.

Richard Zirk, representative for Fairwyn Ltd, the developers for the subdivision, said, during the plan commission meeting, that construction of the sixth phase could begin this fall.

“Depending on the interest rates and the impact on the economy and how fast we move through Phase 5, I anticipate that it wouldn’t be unreasonable this coming fall and winter to be putting infrastructure in the Phase 6 area to be available for sale in the following year,” he said.

Zirk said he wanted to get city approval for Phase 6 several months before construction began.

“Why it may seem a little early, we’re not into Phase 6 yet. I learned the hard way that you need to get way ahead of this stuff,” Zirk said. “We’re trying to get ahead of this. It’s not something that’s immediate but something we just want to put to rest before we get behind the curve.”

The Symphony Bay subdivision, which is located near the corner of Townline Road and North Edwards Boulevard, is being built in several phases.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a precise implementation plan March 28, for a two-story clubhouse to be constructed at 301 Harmony Drive as part of Phase 5 of the project.

The clubhouse is set to include a lounge area, club room, fitness center, dance studio, art room, library, office space and mail room. The outside area is set to feature pickleball courts, bocce ball courts and a swimming pool.

A bicycle/pedestrian trail will be located east of the clubhouse, which will connect to other trails in the area. The clubhouse is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.

During the plan commission meeting, Zirk presented an updated on the other phases that have been approved, so far.

He said most of the homes in phases 1,2 and 3 have either been constructed or are under construction, with landscaping work being done in Phase 3.

“Phases one and two are done. In our third phase, which is near Bloomfield Road, most of the homes are constructed,” Zirk said. “We’re finishing landscaping from the winter. We went from monsoon season into 90-degree weather, so it’s been a bit of a challenge for landscaping.”

Several homes are in the process of being constructed in Phase 4.

“We’re currently building homes in Phase 4,” Zirk said. “We sold all but four lots in Phase 4. I believe the first occupancy is around the first of July.”

Zirk said he plans to present proposals for Phase 7 to city officials within the next few months.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved the Symphony Bay subdivision in 2017. Between 40 to 50 homes are being constructed each year. Once the subdivision is completed, it is set to feature about 427 residential units.

The project is set to be completed within the next five or six years.

Zirk said, so far, about 197 homes have been sold and about 150 units have been occupied.