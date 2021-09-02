Lake Geneva's Zaab Bistro now open: Run by Sabai Sabai owners and two new partners

A new Hibachi fusion restaurant has opened at 501 Broad St. Zaab Corner Bistro is the newest offering from the owners of Sabai Sabai Thai and Sushi Restaurant in Lake Geneva.

The Broad Street building sat empty for several months after former tenant Medusa Grill and Bistro closed for business. Tables have been full again with eager customers since Zaab opened on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The restaurant is run by Rawiwan Wadmulang, Jirapa Cox, Sumalee Brewer and Dawn Monroe.

Zaab offers an ambitious repertoire of seafood, steak, barbecue and Hibachi dishes with a diverse drink menu to match. Patrons can enjoy everything from a Chilean sea bass drizzled with a tangy glaze sauce to a New York strip steak with sautéed mushrooms.

Zaab is open from Monday through Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. They will be open an extra half hour for dinner on the weekends.

