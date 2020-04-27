Lake Ivanhoe will get new welcome sign to recognize historic neighborhood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD – The neighborhood of Lake Ivanhoe is part of the town of Bloomfield, but it also has a history of its own that residents want to recognize.

Located on the north of side the village alongside a lake of the same name, Lake Ivanhoe was established in the 1920s as the first African-American neighborhood in the Lake Geneva region.

Today, the diverse neighborhood of more than 100 families holds tight to its rich history and distinctive identity.

So when a sign that greeted visitors by welcoming them to Lake Ivanhoe disappeared about a year ago along Mariondale Road, residents were not happy. All that was left was a nearby sign declaring the area the town of Bloomfield.

Resident Thomas Kelley said he believes the Lake Ivanhoe sign had been there for most of the neighborhood’s history.

“We just want the sign back,” Kelley said, “even if you keep the sign that says Welcome to Bloomfield.”

Resident Mary McIntyre agreed, saying, “To preserve the history of Lake Ivanhoe, there needs to be a sign that says ‘Welcome to Lake Ivanhoe.’”