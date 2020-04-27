Lake Ivanhoe will get new welcome sign to recognize historic neighborhood

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD – The neighborhood of Lake Ivanhoe is part of the town of Bloomfield, but it also has a history of its own that residents want to recognize.
Located on the north of side the village alongside a lake of the same name, Lake Ivanhoe was established in the 1920s as the first African-American neighborhood in the Lake Geneva region.
Today, the diverse neighborhood of more than 100 families holds tight to its rich history and distinctive identity.
So when a sign that greeted visitors by welcoming them to Lake Ivanhoe disappeared about a year ago along Mariondale Road, residents were not happy. All that was left was a nearby sign declaring the area the town of Bloomfield.
Resident Thomas Kelley said he believes the Lake Ivanhoe sign had been there for most of the neighborhood’s history.
“We just want the sign back,” Kelley said, “even if you keep the sign that says Welcome to Bloomfield.”
Resident Mary McIntyre agreed, saying, “To preserve the history of Lake Ivanhoe, there needs to be a sign that says ‘Welcome to Lake Ivanhoe.’”
At the urging of the neighborhood association, town officials have agreed to allow such a sign, provided that the neighborhood association pays for it.
Bloomfield police chief Steve Cole said signs marking a town’s territory are placed at the outermost limits to designate where local parking restrictions are enforced.
Lake Ivanhoe is situated at one of those outermost limits, Cole said, but another sign would be acceptable marking the neighborhood, too.
“There is no reason we can’t put a Lake Ivanhoe sign, with their permission, in that same area,” Cole said.
Lake Geneva historian Patrick Quinn said many original residents of Lake Ivanhoe were employees on a railroad that brought visitors from Chicago up to the Lake Geneva region.
“They liked Ivanhoe because they could keep their families there while they were on the railroad,” Quinn said.
Quinn agreed with maintaining a special sign to designate the town of Bloomfield neighborhood.
“It is a coherent community,” he said of Lake Ivanhoe, “and people would like to see it recognized as such.”
There is also talk of erecting a historical marker when Lake Ivanhoe celebrates its centennial in six years.
Neighborhood resident Lucio Jimenez, who has lived there for 17 years, said he is glad the town will allow a new welcome sign recognizing Lake Ivanhoe’s unique history.
“I do like the fact the Lake Ivanhoe name will be around somewhere, because of the history that it has,” Jimenez said. “It would be really nice to not forget that.”
