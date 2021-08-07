Lake Life Market offers to-go food items and craft sodas in downtown Lake Geneva

Downtown Lake Geneva shoppers can now purchase some cheese to go along with their wine.
Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., opened Lake Life Market June 1, in a neighboring building.
Lake Life Market, 607 W. Main St., offers “grab-and-go” food items such as frozen pizzas — which can be cooked onsite — chicken salad, cheese, dips, crackers, candy, beef jerky, jams, salads, ice cream, cookies and soup.
Tumas said the market offers doughnuts from Bodi’s Bake Shop in Twin Lakes on Sundays.
Customers also can order a to-go picnic in a cooler which includes a sandwich, snack items and beverage.
Tumas said people often purchase food items at the market after visiting The Bottle Shop.
“People are loving it,” Tumas said. “If they just want a little something to eat and they don’t want a big food item, they can just get something here. They love that it’s fresh.”
Scott Hall, store employees, was baking a batch of fresh cookies during a recent shift. The store offers different flavors of cookies each day.
“We’re about four minutes away from the cookies,” Hall said. “They look good, so far.”
Lake Life Market also includes a “craft soda cave” that features locally-produced craft sodas.
“It’s a bunch of craft sodas,” Tumas said. “That way people can come and mix and match and find something different.”
The store offers coffee with blends from the Lake Geneva Spice Company, as well as candles from The Candle Mercantile. Tumas said she wants to continue to partner with other local businesses.
“Some people may not know about The Candle Mercantile, so it’s a chance for us to tell someone about them,” Tumas said.
Besides food items, the market also includes gift items, artwork, games, T-shirts, greeting cards, umbrellas and convenience store items.
“The first thing we sold was safety pins,” Tumas said. “People here, they don’t want to run all the way out of town to grab suntan lotion.”
Tumas said, in the future, she plans to offer a “brat day” with bratwursts from Lake Geneva Country Meats. She said she also is open to suggestions for other items that customers would like to have offered at the store.
“We will try to get what the customer says they’re looking for,” Tumas said. “For example, someone suggested doughnuts. We were like, ‘We will make that happen,’ and that was easy to do. Brats are a little more challenging, because I want the grill marks on them.”
Tumas said the only item she does not plan on selling is alcohol, because she wants customers to purchase those items at The Bottle Shop.
“I don’t want to sell against myself,” she said.
The space previously was occupied by Lilypots Fresh Flowers and Gifts.
Tumas said the space became available after Lilypots decided to downside its gift item selection. Lilypots is still in business at 605 W. Main St.
“I looked at it as a great opportunity to have a sister store right next door and to complement what we do,” Tumas said. “Because we can cook a frozen pizza here, and you can take it over to our beautiful patio over at The Bottle Shop.”
Lake Life Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.
“We were closed on Tuesday, but now we have enough help so I think we can be open every day,” Tumas said.