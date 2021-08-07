Lake Life Market offers to-go food items and craft sodas in downtown Lake Geneva

“It’s a bunch of craft sodas,” Tumas said. “That way people can come and mix and match and find something different.”

The store offers coffee with blends from the Lake Geneva Spice Company, as well as candles from The Candle Mercantile. Tumas said she wants to continue to partner with other local businesses.

“Some people may not know about The Candle Mercantile, so it’s a chance for us to tell someone about them,” Tumas said.

Besides food items, the market also includes gift items, artwork, games, T-shirts, greeting cards, umbrellas and convenience store items.

“The first thing we sold was safety pins,” Tumas said. “People here, they don’t want to run all the way out of town to grab suntan lotion.”

Tumas said, in the future, she plans to offer a “brat day” with bratwursts from Lake Geneva Country Meats. She said she also is open to suggestions for other items that customers would like to have offered at the store.

“We will try to get what the customer says they’re looking for,” Tumas said. “For example, someone suggested doughnuts. We were like, ‘We will make that happen,’ and that was easy to do. Brats are a little more challenging, because I want the grill marks on them.”