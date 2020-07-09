Lake police step up enforcement of drunken boating laws

The Williams Bay-based law enforcement agency has participated in Operation Dry Water annually since 2012.

Hausner said his agency has seen a marked increase in boat traffic this year, making the campaign especially important during the Fourth of July weekend.

Hausner said the increase in boat density has brought an increase in crashes, too. While there were a total of eight crashes on the lake last year, there have already been five crashes this year, just two months into the season.

“The density of the boating traffic is greatly increased,” he said, “and when you add alcohol to that mixture, it can be catastrophic.”

Operation Dry Water is promoted nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law, which compiles data on drunken boating incidents.

Last year, 736 agencies nationally participated in the campaign, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Services and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Taylor Matsko, a spokeswoman for the National Association of State Boating Law, said the campaign started in 2009 has involved new agencies each year, expanding the reach for educating boaters.