Lake shore path getting a face-lift at Conference Point

“To be able to have our campers have more accessibility on campus is very important to us,” Perkins said. “Part of what we strive to do is to make sure campers can do all they are able to. So being able to have them do more things and get around campus with their friends enhances that feeling of normalcy we try to create.”

Depending on weather conditions, the lake shore path has been difficult or altogether impossible for some campers to access.

Snedeker said Conference Point officials have wanted to repair the deteriorating path for years, but has only been able to finance the project through an anonymous donation made through the center’s capital improvement campaign.

The $100,000 gift will fund improvement to about half of the Conference Point’s estimated half-mile portion of the lake shore path.

“There’s been a significant amount of erosion taking place on the shore path, from rain and ice,” Snedeker said. “This last year, we had significant rain that caused that to be more apparent, so a donor stepped up in partnership with us to make that a priority.”