Lake shore path getting a face-lift at Conference Point

WILLIAMS BAY – Conference Point Center is planning to use a $100,000 donation to finance repairs and improvements to its half-mile of lake shore path.
The center is planning to broaden the path’s width, level off areas where weathering has caused slants, surface the trail with limestone grading, and make installations to prevent future weathering.
The project is expected to not only make walking easier for shore path visitors, it will also make the steep, dirt path more accessible to the elderly and those with limited mobility.
Christiaan Snedeker, advancement director for Conference Point, said with programs at the center like Camp One Step — a summer camp for children with cancer — he is pleased to know the improved path will allow children with limited mobility easier access to the lakefront.
“It’s a gift to the community and a gift to the kids who find healing along the lakeside,” Snedeker said. “It’s reassuring to know they’ll have access to it now.”
Conference Point, located on the scenic Williams Bay lakefront, is a 25-acre retreat that dates back to the 1870s and today serves nearly 10,000 visitors a year with its dormitories, cabins and other facilities for group meetings.
One of Camp One Step’s main objectives is to allow children camping experiences that are not limited by their diagnosis or mobility, according to chief programming officer Darryl Perkins.
“To be able to have our campers have more accessibility on campus is very important to us,” Perkins said. “Part of what we strive to do is to make sure campers can do all they are able to. So being able to have them do more things and get around campus with their friends enhances that feeling of normalcy we try to create.”
Depending on weather conditions, the lake shore path has been difficult or altogether impossible for some campers to access.
Snedeker said Conference Point officials have wanted to repair the deteriorating path for years, but has only been able to finance the project through an anonymous donation made through the center’s capital improvement campaign.
The $100,000 gift will fund improvement to about half of the Conference Point’s estimated half-mile portion of the lake shore path.
“There’s been a significant amount of erosion taking place on the shore path, from rain and ice,” Snedeker said. “This last year, we had significant rain that caused that to be more apparent, so a donor stepped up in partnership with us to make that a priority.”
Ray Demich, director of operations for Conference Point, said the center has tried to maintain the path for years, but because of its proximity to a steep hill that causes mudslides and water runoff, there was only so that could be done without additional funding.
“As a nonprofit, it’s very difficult to raise money for things that don’t have a direct customer impact,” Demich said. “So historically the shore path has been a real challenge when it deteriorates, or when there are weather problems like mudslides or trees falling across it.”
In addition to resurfacing the path with limestone grading, the funds will be used to install erosion prevention measures along hillsides.
Some construction has already begun, but a majority will need to wait for warmer weather. Snedeker said he expects the work to be completed sometime in spring.
The center will continue seeking donations through its capital campaign to complete the other half of the pathway. Snedeker said he expects an additional $100,000 will be needed to complete the rest of the center’s shore path.
With the public lakefront trail playing a role in the culture of the communities that share it, Snedeker said he hopes restoration at the Conference Point path will help preserve some of the lake’s history and legacy.
“This is not just a camp, it’s a historical landmark and at least a symbolic standpoint for the Geneva Lake area,” he said. “We hope the community sees that as all beneficial for keeping the rich history seen around the lake alive.”