Lake-wide noise ordinance doesn’t tread water

Under the ordinance boaters could be penalized for playing music audible outside of a 75-foot radius of the noise’s origin.

The proposed ordinance was first presented to the Geneva Lake Use Committee, which is made up of representatives from Lake Geneva, the Town of Linn and the villages of Williams Bay and Fontana.

Unable to reach a consensus, the committee voted for each municipality to consider the ordinance individually before reconsidering it within the committee. For the ordinance to move forward it needed to be approved by each municipality on the lake.

While the Fontana Village Board recommended approval of the ordinance, the Williams Bay Village Board voted against it during their Nov. 2 meeting.

During the meeting trustee George Vlach said he thought the ordinance would be difficult to enforce because it is too difficult to determine where exactly the 75-foot perimeter sound cannot travel past would be located.

“I think it’s just too vague,” he said during the meeting. “I think there is going to be a problem in enforcing it which is why I don’t support it.”