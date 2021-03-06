Lake-wide noise ordinance doesn’t tread water

A lake-wide noise ordinance proposed by the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency to regulate noise levels on Geneva Lake will not be codified after failing to receive support from all municipalities on the lake.
The lake law enforcement agency proposed the ordinance in November 2020 to address frequent complaints from lakefront home owners about music being played too loudly either early in the morning or late in the evening.
While each municipality on Geneva Lake has its own noise ordinance, there is currently no uniform policy for the entire lake.
Geneva Lake Law Enforcement chief Tom Hausner said the ordinance would provide a uniform noise enforcement policy around the lake rather than trying to abide by four different noise ordinances on different areas of the lake, but some municipal leaders had concerns surrounding enforcement of the ordinance.
Hausner said the ordinance was not proposed to create needless rules on the lake but to address issues lakefront home owners have had regarding noise disturbances on the lake.
“We were not looking for work or to add laws, we were looking to provide a service,” he said.
Under the ordinance boaters could be penalized for playing music audible outside of a 75-foot radius of the noise’s origin.
The proposed ordinance was first presented to the Geneva Lake Use Committee, which is made up of representatives from Lake Geneva, the Town of Linn and the villages of Williams Bay and Fontana.
Unable to reach a consensus, the committee voted for each municipality to consider the ordinance individually before reconsidering it within the committee. For the ordinance to move forward it needed to be approved by each municipality on the lake.
While the Fontana Village Board recommended approval of the ordinance, the Williams Bay Village Board voted against it during their Nov. 2 meeting.
During the meeting trustee George Vlach said he thought the ordinance would be difficult to enforce because it is too difficult to determine where exactly the 75-foot perimeter sound cannot travel past would be located.
“I think it’s just too vague,” he said during the meeting. “I think there is going to be a problem in enforcing it which is why I don’t support it.”
During the meeting trustee Lowell Wright also said the ordinance would rely too heavily on the discretion of the officer without a clear way of gauging noise levels.
“It’s a judgement call, it’s going to be difficult to enforce,” he said during the meeting.
Hausner said following the Nov. 2 meeting, Williams Bay trustees requested language in the ordinance be changed but that he did not feel the amendments were necessary or plausible, thus stopping the ordinance in its tracks.
“When one is not in favor of it, basically everything fails because under a joint uniform lake ordinance all four have to agree on it,” he said.
The commander said for the time being there are no plans to create a new lake-wide noise ordinance but that he is open to considering similar ordinances if municipalities would like to create them.