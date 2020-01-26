Lakeland Church donates $75,000 to 'underappreciated' government agencies

Amstutz said the church chose to donate to three categories of government agencies he felt are heavily relied on by their communities — but sometimes receive less credit than deserved.

“I think everyone can get behind this and say these are organizations that serve our community, we value, and want to thank,” Amstutz said. “Sometimes they are overlooked or underappreciated, and we just wanted to say thank you to them.”

Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates attended the Jan. 12 service and said he was grateful that police, fire and EMS departments had been considered for the donation.

Cates said his department has yet to decide what the $750 will be used for, and has a made a notice to his staff members, asking them to come forward with ideas on how the funds could be best utilized.

“We want to put it toward something beneficial,” he said. “We don’t want to buy new squad car tires; we want to put it toward something that can be seen and can make a difference. We’re just waiting for that idea to pop up.”

Cates said the donation is just one of the ways he has seen community support for the department, and that he appreciates the public’s backing in an age when police departments are not always viewed in the most flattering light.