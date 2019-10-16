BLOOMFIELD — The owners of the Lakewood Golf Course have completed the sale of 150 acres to a Chicago hotel developer for a new rustic-style resort development.
Dana Hotel Corp. paid an undisclosed sum for the real estate adjacent to the golf course at W1773 Bloomfield Road, near state Highway 12.
Golf course owner Dan McLean said closing on the land deal, which took place Oct. 10, clears the way for Dana Hotel to move ahead with the development.
"This is very significant, because it is what is funding the project, and allows it to go forward," McLean said.
The McLean family owned 350 acres before selling 150 acres to Dana Hotel.
The development includes a hotel with 15 luxury guest rooms, a restaurant, bar, retail store, event hall and as many as 100 different structures that include rustic-style accommodations described as “silo cabins” and “shed cabins."
Bloomfield village trustees approved the development earlier this month.
Officials hope to be open by May with the first part of the new resort.