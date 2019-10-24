BLOOMFIELD — The owners of the Lakewood Golf Course have completed the sale of 150 acres to a Chicago hotel developer for a new rustic-style resort development.
Dana Hotel Corp. paid an undisclosed sum for the real estate adjacent to the golf course at W1773 Bloomfield Road, near state Highway 12.
Golf course owner Dan McLean said closing on the land deal, which took place Oct. 10, clears the way for Dana Hotel to move ahead with the development.
“This is very significant, because it is what is funding the project, and allows it to go forward,” McLean said.
The McLean family owned 350 acres before selling 150 acres to Dana Hotel.
The development includes a hotel with 15 luxury guest rooms, a restaurant, bar, retail store, event hall and as many as 100 different structures that include rustic-style accommodations described as “silo cabins” and “shed cabins.”
Bloomfield village trustees approved the development earlier this month.
Officials hope to be open by May with the first part of the new resort.
McLean said he is impressed with Dana Hotel as a partner in the development.
Dana officials, he said, approached the Lakewood Golf Course owners with the resort idea.
“They impressed us from the beginning,” he said.
Dana Hotel has enlisted Rebel Hospitality LLC to manage the new Bloomfield operation. Rebel Hospitality has brought together Anthony Klok and Gene Kornota as partners who have 20 years of experience in the Chicago area.
Klok said the Bloomfield project was appealing.
“This project was introduced to us, and we think it is a beautiful site that we look to add our expertise with our hospitality background,” Klok said.
With its rustic style and camping theme, the Bloomfield development, as proposed, is more of an outdoor resort than other properties that have involved Rebel Hospitality.
“This is an outdoor facility with a focus on natures and relaxation,” Klok said. “This can help people rejuvenate and enjoy nature.”
The goal is for the resort to be open by May to take advantage of busy summer tourist season in the Lake Geneva region. Until then, the next steps are to continue tweaking design plans before getting construction started.
“It is going into construction, and all parts of it are going into construction,” McLean said.
Hired to manage the property is Todd Beior, who has experience with the Abbey Resort in Fontana and with the Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
Rebel Hospitality officials said that Beior will be a great asset as the project moves forward.
“He is very familiar with the Lake Geneva hospitality community, “ Klok said. “That will be a lot of expertise for our team up here.”