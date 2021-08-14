Laser light company confident they can put on exciting show that meets Lake Geneva ordinances

Representatives from a laser light company in Lake Geneva are confident they can put on a quality show in the community that is safe and meets the city’s regulations.
Gary Bourassa, president of Laser Fusion, proposed hosting laser light shows in the Lake Geneva area to the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board members in July.
City officials informed Bourassa, at the time, that they were not certain whether Lake Geneva’s ordinances would allow for laser light shows.
Bourassa said, during the Aug. 4 Business Improvement District Board meeting, that he has met with representatives from the Lake Geneva Police and Fire departments regarding the proposed laser light shows and feels he can put on a safe show that would meet the city’s ordinances.
He said the most powerful lasers he uses are about 15 watts, which would not create too much light.
“The laser puts a very concentrated view as to where the beam is going to be. Where that beam hits, that is where it is going to be bright,” Bourassa said. “Everything else is really not that bright.”
Bourassa said his company has the proper equipment that is required by federal law to conduct laser light shows.
“We have everything you need to do legal light shows,” he said.
Bourassa proposed hosting a laser light show along the lakefront area and projecting beams along several Lake Geneva streets, including Main Street/Highway 50, during an event.
“We can do the streets. We can do the front of the Riviera during the summer,” Bourassa said. “There’s a lot of things we can do.”
Mayor Charlene Klein told Bourassa that he would have to consider state and federal regulations about what might be allowed on Highway 50, because it is a state highway.
“That all needs to be investigated and found out,” Klein said. “The lighting has to be a certain caliber. There’s a lot of restrictions.”
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she is concerned that having light beams along the city streets could distract drivers.
“Please consider the fact that people are distracted enough,” Goodwin said. “People are driving, and they need to be watching signals and pedestrians and all those things, and they’re looking for places to park. It’s a cool distraction, but it’s still a distraction.”
Bourassa said his company would follow all city regulations and make sure they would host a safe event.
“We would do every bit of what you’re suggesting,” Bourassa said. “We’re not going to leave a stone unturned. We’re going to make sure everything we do is the right caliber and handled correctly, because that’s what we’re going to do.”
Bourassa said he plans to present more detailed plans for a proposed laser light show in September. He said he feels a laser light show would attract many people to Lake Geneva.
Laser Fusion has conducted laser light shows throughout the country and at several local venues including the Belfry Music Theatre, Geneva Theatre, Walworth County Fairgrounds and The Ridge Resort, as well as for several community events.
“Everywhere we go, there is a tremendous amount of thrill,” Bourassa said. “We put on a show and more people will come the next time. Appropriately promoted, produced and advertised, we could bring in 10,000 people if you want to.”