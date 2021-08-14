Laser light company confident they can put on exciting show that meets Lake Geneva ordinances

Bourassa proposed hosting a laser light show along the lakefront area and projecting beams along several Lake Geneva streets, including Main Street/Highway 50, during an event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can do the streets. We can do the front of the Riviera during the summer,” Bourassa said. “There’s a lot of things we can do.”

Mayor Charlene Klein told Bourassa that he would have to consider state and federal regulations about what might be allowed on Highway 50, because it is a state highway.

“That all needs to be investigated and found out,” Klein said. “The lighting has to be a certain caliber. There’s a lot of restrictions.”

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she is concerned that having light beams along the city streets could distract drivers.

“Please consider the fact that people are distracted enough,” Goodwin said. “People are driving, and they need to be watching signals and pedestrians and all those things, and they’re looking for places to park. It’s a cool distraction, but it’s still a distraction.”

Bourassa said his company would follow all city regulations and make sure they would host a safe event.