Laser light shows proposed for the City of Lake Geneva

Gary Bourassa wants to help lighten up the entertainment options in the City of Lake Geneva, but he may have to bypass city ordinances first.
Bourassa, president of Laser Fusion in Lake Geneva, would like his business to host more laser light shows in the Lake Geneva area.
Laser Fusion has conducted laser light shows throughout the country and at several local venues including the Belfry Music Theatre, Geneva Theatre, Walworth County Fairgrounds and The Ridge Resort.
The company also hosted a laser light show in front of the Riviera during the 2019 Winterfest, which Bourassa said received a positive response.
Bourassa proposed conducting more laser light show events in the community during the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting, July 7. He said the shows would help attract more visitors to the City of Lake Geneva.
“We want to be a staple,” Bourassa told the Business Improvement District Board members. “We want to be an attraction and put Lake Geneva on the map as not only a good place to come for the lake but as a great place to come for evening entertainment.”
Bourassa said he could feature laser light shows during community events such as VISIT Lake Geneva’s Electric Christmas Parade, Winterfest and Venetian Festival. He said the laser light shows could be conducted instead of fireworks display.
“Fireworks are loud. They put debris on the lake,” Bourassa said. “They’re dangerous. We know what we’re doing. We can put on a safe show that will knock the socks off of people who come.”
Bourassa said his company is capable of hosting both indoor and outdoor laser light shows.
“It’s unique and cool,” Bourassa said. “You have to go to Vegas, you have to go to Orlando to see our caliber of work. We’re, by far, the most well-known laser light show company in the Midwest.”
Bourassa said his company also can project company logos on the sides of building, which could be used to advertise a business that is sponsoring a community event.
“We can put their logo up in some big beams,” Bourassa said. “We’ve done that many, many times.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she does not feel Lake Geneva’s ordinances allow for laser light shows.
“I would hate to be a ‘Debbie Downer,’ but you need to check the city ordinances before anything is put into place with this,” Klein said. “I do believe our ordinances do not allow for that.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, told Bourassa that he could apply for a special use permit to host several laser light shows throughout the year.
“You’re not going to be doing this seven days a week,” Condos said. “You come in with a special use permit, and that’s how you get around the ordinance.”
Bourassa said he has had to apply for special use permits in other communities where he has conducted laser light shows.
“I know how to apply for those. I know how to handle all of that,” Bourassa said. “We do that all the time. It’s not a big deal. Typically, what we do is in the best interest of the community, so it’s approved.”
Condos said he saw the laser light show the company hosted during the 2019 Winterfest, and he was impressed with the program.
“Winterfest was a huge success with that laser light show,” Condos said. “All I heard from people was the laser light show.”
Klein said she has attended some of the company’s indoor shows and has been impressed the productions.
“I’m not trying to question the validity of this company or the quality of the performance or anything like that,” Klein said. “There is an existing ordinance that would have to be dealt with.”
Condos said Business Improvement District could discuss and vote on the proposed laser light shows during their August meeting.
“It also gives you time to fill out applications to the city for special use permits that allow you to do this so many times throughout the year,” Condos told Bourassa.