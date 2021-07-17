Laser light shows proposed for the City of Lake Geneva

“You’re not going to be doing this seven days a week,” Condos said. “You come in with a special use permit, and that’s how you get around the ordinance.”

Bourassa said he has had to apply for special use permits in other communities where he has conducted laser light shows.

“I know how to apply for those. I know how to handle all of that,” Bourassa said. “We do that all the time. It’s not a big deal. Typically, what we do is in the best interest of the community, so it’s approved.”

Condos said he saw the laser light show the company hosted during the 2019 Winterfest, and he was impressed with the program.

“Winterfest was a huge success with that laser light show,” Condos said. “All I heard from people was the laser light show.”

Klein said she has attended some of the company’s indoor shows and has been impressed the productions.

“I’m not trying to question the validity of this company or the quality of the performance or anything like that,” Klein said. “There is an existing ordinance that would have to be dealt with.”

Condos said Business Improvement District could discuss and vote on the proposed laser light shows during their August meeting.

“It also gives you time to fill out applications to the city for special use permits that allow you to do this so many times throughout the year,” Condos told Bourassa.

