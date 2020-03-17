'Last call' comes early on St. Patrick's Day after governor's shutdown order

"The more people who hear about it, the more people who get quarantined," Ramos said. "And the more people who are controlled."

Champ's spokesman Greg Christenson said he supports the governor's action, and he agrees that protecting people from the coronavirus is most important.

As customers filed out of Champ's, Christenson said he worries how long the closure will last and how it will impact his establishment's estimated 30 to 40 employees.

"This is something else — it really is," he said. "I hope it's for the better. We all hope it's for the better."

The governor's shutdown, which included no timetable for lifting the order, prohibits public gatherings of 10 or more people. But it does permit restaurants to offer takeout or delivery orders for customers.

Some restaurant owners in the Lake Geneva region were quick to adjust their business strategies to avoid closing their kitchens entirely.

David Scotney, co-owner of Oakfire restaurant in downtown Lake Geneva, said his restaurant will offer customers curbside pick-up, with employees hand-delivering carryout orders to parked vehicles outside.

Oakfire also plans to offer carry-out service and to work with an online delivery service.