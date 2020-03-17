'Last call' comes early on St. Patrick's Day after governor's shutdown order

This was one St. Patrick's Day that tavern owners and patrons in the Lake Geneva region will not soon forget.
Just as holiday revelers today were enjoying themselves — decked out in St. Patrick's Day green — the public health scare known as coronavirus broke up the party.
Gov. Tony Evers issued an order closing all Wisconsin bars and restaurants effective at 5 p.m., in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus among crowds gathered inside such establishments.
Illinois, Minnesota and other states had already closed their bars and restaurants.
Some bar owners and customers in the Lake Geneva area voiced support for the governor's action, acknowledging that coronavirus has become a serious public health concern.
But nobody was quite prepared for watching their favorite tavern shut down on St. Patrick's Day at 5 in the afternoon, with the sun still shining outside.
"This is something that I have never experienced in my lifetime," said Nathan Schwenn, a customer at Foley's Bar and Grill, an Irish-themed spot in the town of Geneva.
On St. Patrick's Day in particular, Foley's draws a packed crowd to its barroom and dining room, both for the drinks and for a traditional holiday corned beef dinner.
When the shutdown order took effect and Foley's was forced to close its doors at 5 p.m., owner Dorian Foley and her crew resorted to serving up carryout orders of corned beef — which is permitted under the governor's order.
"This was very different for us, because this is our busiest day of the year," Foley said. "We have never been through this. We are doing our best."
At Champ's Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Lake Geneva, customers voiced mixed feelings about having their St. Patrick's Day celebration broken up early.
Champ's bartenders issued a "Last Call" just before 5 p.m., and customers headed for the doors into the bright sunlight.
Customer Lauren Sullivan said she agreed with the governor that closing bars and restaurants probably is justified to help contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
"I think he's doing what's necessary," Sullivan said as she and her friends left Champ's.
Another customer, however, voiced skepticism that such extreme government response is an overreaction to the health crisis.
Customer Taylor Ramos said she even wondered whether announcing the shutdown on St. Patrick's Day — when bars are usually filled to the max — was intended to spread needless fear to the most people possible.
"The more people who hear about it, the more people who get quarantined," Ramos said. "And the more people who are controlled."
Champ's spokesman Greg Christenson said he supports the governor's action, and he agrees that protecting people from the coronavirus is most important.
As customers filed out of Champ's, Christenson said he worries how long the closure will last and how it will impact his establishment's estimated 30 to 40 employees.
"This is something else — it really is," he said. "I hope it's for the better. We all hope it's for the better."
The governor's shutdown, which included no timetable for lifting the order, prohibits public gatherings of 10 or more people. But it does permit restaurants to offer takeout or delivery orders for customers.
Some restaurant owners in the Lake Geneva region were quick to adjust their business strategies to avoid closing their kitchens entirely.
David Scotney, co-owner of Oakfire restaurant in downtown Lake Geneva, said his restaurant will offer customers curbside pick-up, with employees hand-delivering carryout orders to parked vehicles outside.
Oakfire also plans to offer carry-out service and to work with an online delivery service.
Scotney said he was not surprised by the statewide shutdown, based on what had occurred in other states since the coronavirus outbreak began.
"We saw the writing on the wall," he said. "We knew it was inevitable."
Simple Cafe, another Lake Geneva restaurant owned by Mayor Tom Hartz, also announced plans to offer customer pick-up service.
According to the Simple Cafe Facebook page, the restaurant will offer a special menu, which will include catering trays with pre-made meals.
"We have a strong belief in the power of a good meal," the Facebook post stated, "and want to be sure we're offering some of your favorite comforts in very uncertain times."
Regional News reporter Scott Williams contributed to this report.