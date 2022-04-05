Last call for Pino's Last Call: Popular Walworth pizzeria to close April 16

For area pizza and pasta lovers, it’s the end of an era.

After nearly 41 years, the last call will soon be called for Pino’s Last Call Pizza Pub & Grill at West Lake Centre in Walworth.

Signs went up at the restaurant two weeks ago announcing the restaurant’s planned April 16 closure, as longtime restaurateurs Carmelo and Silvana Alfano announced their pending retirement “with heavy hearts,” thanking customers for “40 wonderful years.”

“The overwhelming support of the community over the past four decades has been such a blessing to our family,” the sign noted. “We are so thankful to have hosted numerous gatherings between family and friends, and we will truly miss seeing and cooking for everyone … We thank you for your kindness, friendship and generosity throughout the years.”

Building on the solid culinary foundation provided by their traditional family recipes from their Old World roots in Palermo, Sicily, the Alfanos enjoyed great entrepreneurial success over the years, outgrowing Pino’s 29-year location on Walworth’s downtown village square. The restaurant, opened on June 16, 1981, moved to its expansive current location at West Lake Centre 12 years ago.

Carmelo, who learned to cook during his 1970-72 service with the Italian military, immigrated to the U.S. in 1974 with his wife and sons Mike and Max, settling in Rockford, Ill., where he set up an upholstery shop in the city’s Broadway shopping district, having learned the trade at age 6 in Palermo under his father’s tutelage.

Son Carmelo Jr., 40, a first generation American born at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, still marvels at his family’s sojourn from the Old World to America.

“I can’t imagine making the trek with two young kids across the country in a language you can’t speak,” he said.

Tiring of the upholstery business, Alfano later tested the waters in the restaurant trade at several iconic Rockford area Italian restaurants, including Villa Capri in Rockford and Maria’s Pizza in nearby Belvidere.

In 1979, Alfano and Silvana, whose family had a long history in the restaurant business, took the entrepreneurial plunge, buying a small pizza place in Delavan before taking out a $65,000 land contract to purchase Pino’s in Walworth in 1981.

“It was a lot of money at the time,” Alfano said, his voice still rich with his family heritage Sicilian accent. “It was more easy, less headache. In upholstery you gotta use your brain, you know, the skill. Pizza’s easy.”

Running Pino’s across three generations of customers has been a rewarding experience.

“I enjoy it, I’m happy and I like the people,” he said. “People tell me I have good pizza, one of the best pizza they ever have. That makes me feel good.”

Pino’s quickly built a loyal customer base, becoming well known for its made-fresh-daily homemade pizza dough and old family recipe sauces, with pizza being the top seller.

“You really have to be passionate to want to have a restaurant and have pizza at it,” Carmelo Jr. said. “My dad’s been making dough every day for the last 40 years. It’s that commitment and dedication that everyone has seen that makes people come back because they know the pizza is always gonna be fantastic. It’s really an art to make pizzas like this. We’re not putting it on a conveyor like Dominos and hoping it comes out okay.”

Other menu favorites at Pino’s include spaghetti, mostaccioli, from-scratch mozzarella sticks and the restaurant’s popular Friday fish fry, including beer-battered haddock and a baked haddock with clarified butter and white wine.

Carmelo Junior’s life is closely intertwined with Pino’s, growing up with the family business from the get-go.

“I’m the same age as the restaurant,” he said. “I never had a baby-sitter. I think I was as much a staple of the restaurant as my parents. I’ve watched our customers get older over the years and they’ve watched me get older over the years, too.”

Alfano said advancing years figured into the decision to close Pino’s.

“I’m 72 years old,” Alfano said. “I think they understand, with my age, why I’m retiring out of the business. People say they’re gonna miss my pizza. I have a couple customers who said their kids cry because they can take no more pizza from Pino’s.”

Adds Carmelo Jr., “My parents are starting to feel the ailments of being on their feet for the past 40 years.”

Turning reflective as he hand-crafts a pizza in the kitchen, Alfano said he’s filled with gratitude for a good run in the restaurant business.

“I appreciate all the support to me over the years,” he said.

Carmelo Jr. admires the legacy built by his parents with Pino’s long run in Walworth.

“They came to this country with two kids and probably not a nickel to their name,” he said. “They are the true picture of the American dream.”

His life dovetailing with his parent’s restaurant for four decades, Carmelo Jr. said it’s difficult to see such a personal era come to a close with Pino’s ongoing wind-down.

“All good things gotta come to an end,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to come to terms with. I’ll miss being here. I’ll miss the food, I’ll miss the people. It’s like a family member gone.”

The future of the restaurant is hazy, given the long hours that are part-and-parcel of the restaurant business, and considerable additional recent challenges facing restaurant operators, including a tight labor market and sharply-spiking food costs.

“We had some people approach us about buying, but when we tell them what’s all involved they all go running for the weeds,” Carmelo Jr. noted.

Alfano’s son Mike, 51, keeps busy with his own pick-up and delivery pizza place in Delavan, Vesuvio’s Little Italy. Son Max, 50, lives in the Chicago area and works as a manager with the national Trader Joe’s grocery store chain.

Married five years ago with two young children, Carmelo Jr. lives and works in metro Madison, where his wife owns a salon and he runs a downtown Madison retail store on State Street. For the last decade, he’s helped out part-time at the restaurant almost every weekend, particularly in the busy summer season,

“Our life is there,” he said of the Madison area, calling Pino’s impending closure, while “going out on a high note,” a “bittersweet” development. “I’ve liked helping out on the weekends, but trying to take it all on and running it is a whole ‘nother marriage with the nights and weekends, tying up summers for the rest of your life. It’s rewarding, but there’s definitely sacrifices that would have to be made. I’m just not ready to make that commitment. We talked about it long and hard. We have an opportunity to live a comfortable life doing something else. At this point, I don’t want to close the door on it. We’re gonna stash away the recipes in a lock box somewhere, If we ever get an itch to maybe do it when our kids are older, we’ll leave that door open.”

For now, Carmelo Jr. plans to freeze a supply of Pino’s pizzas for old time’s sake.

“I’ll have to stock them up for when I’m feeling nostalgic,” he said.

While Pino’s may be winding down, Alfano plans to stay busy in retirement, spending more time with his nine grandchildren and opening an upholstery shop, Upholstery by Carmelo, 134 S. 7th St. in Delavan.

“I never plan to retire,” he said. “I like to keep busy. That’s why I’m getting back into furniture upholstery.”

Pino’s Last Call Pizza Pub & Grill, 545 Kenosha St. in Walworth, will continue to be open for pick-up and delivery, with a limited menu, from 3:30-8 p.m. through its anticipated “last call” on Saturday, April 16. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Wednesdays.

For more information, visit www.pinoslastcall.com or call 262-275-6698.

