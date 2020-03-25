Latest closings, cancellations and other coronavirus news in the region

The following is a list of closings, cancellations and other announcements in the Lake Geneva region related to the coronavirus:
Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting cancelled April 3 and day trip April 22 to Kohler cancelled.
The Geneva Inn & Grandview Restaurant closed to the public effective March 23 continuing for at least two weeks.
Tristan Crist Magic Theatre suspending showtimes but continuing to operate its box office and accepting emails.
Walworth County senior dining sites temporarily providing meals on a takeout basis only Monday through Friday at Elkhorn-Sedgemeadow Apartments, Delavan-Lake Comus Apartments, Lake Geneva-The Terraces, and Whitewater-Brookdale Apartments. Call for reservations at 262-741-3333.
Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Lake Geneva open 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for senior citizen and at-risk customers only and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. regularly.
Village of Bloomfield municipal buildings closed to public access, fire department closed for non-emergency activities, utility bills paid by mail or drop-box.
Delavan Train Show on March 21 and 22 in Delavan cancelled.
Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performances of “Belles” on April 8 and April 10 in downtown Lake Geneva cancelled.
Wild Ones Kettle Moraine chapter meeting on herbicides on March 21 is cancelled.
St. Benedict Catholic Church in Fontana from March 18 to April 3 Friday fish fry and other activities are cancelled.
Gateway Technical College all facilities from March 18 to April 5 are closed to the public, and academic programs are moved to an online format.
The City of Whitewater all city facilities closed effective March 18 until further notice.
Lake Geneva city meetings all moved to council chambers and televised, audience limited to 25 people.
Emagine Geneva Lakes Theater in the town of Lyons cancelling all movie showings, offering carryout popcorn for sale noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Walworth County treasurer’s office accepting tax payments via mail, email or electronically, or at office drop box, or in person 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
