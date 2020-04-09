Latest closings, cancellations and other coronavirus news in the region

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The following is a list of closings, cancellations and other announcements in the Lake Geneva region related to the coronavirus:

Lake Geneva School of Cooking classes canceled effective March 19 through April 30, all guests 100 percent credit.

Lake Como children’s Easter egg hunt April 5 cancelled, Easter bunny will hand out candy to parents in passing cars starting 10 a.m. at clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside spring 2020 commencement ceremonies May 16 have been postponed.

Dementia Friendly Community Initiative all Memory Cafe events put on hold in Waterford, Whitewater, Burlington, to resume at a later date.

Aging & Disability Resource Center for Walworth County is cancelling Medicare Workshop planned April 16 at Walworth County Health and Human Services building.

Town of Lyons plan commission meeting April 7 and town board meeting April 13 both cancelled.