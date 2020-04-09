You are the owner of this article.
Latest closings, cancellations and other coronavirus news in the region

The festival that is all things chocolate — Burlington’s ChocolateFest — is among the events in 2020 that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The following is a list of closings, cancellations and other announcements in the Lake Geneva region related to the coronavirus:

Lake Geneva School of Cooking classes canceled effective March 19 through April 30, all guests 100 percent credit.

Lake Como children’s Easter egg hunt April 5 cancelled, Easter bunny will hand out candy to parents in passing cars starting 10 a.m. at clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside spring 2020 commencement ceremonies May 16 have been postponed.

Dementia Friendly Community Initiative all Memory Cafe events put on hold in Waterford, Whitewater, Burlington, to resume at a later date.

Aging & Disability Resource Center for Walworth County is cancelling Medicare Workshop planned April 16 at Walworth County Health and Human Services building.

Town of Lyons plan commission meeting April 7 and town board meeting April 13 both cancelled.

Big Foot High School in Walworth has announced the cancellation of the school’s junior prom. If it cannot be rescheduled this summer, officials hope to make next year’s prom a junior and senior prom together.

Burlington ChocolateFest scheduled for May 22-25 has been cancelled.

