Laufenberg edges 18-year incumbent Weber by eleven votes for District 7 seat

Contested races for District 7, 9, 10 and 11 seats on the Walworth County Board of Supervisors were on the April 5 ballot,

In addition to Sheila Reiff being elected to represent Lake Geneva on the county board, the big story of the evening was Constitutional Conservative challenger Joanne Laufenberg edging out incumbent veteran 18-year District 7 supervisor David A. Weber by a slim 11-vote 847-836 margin.

District 7 encompasses Williams Bay Wards 1-4, Town of Linn Ward 5, Town of Geneva Wards 1-8, Town of Delavan Ward 11 and City of Elkhorn Ward 2.

“I’m praying I have the wisdom to serve everybody well,” Laufenberg said, reached by cell phone April 6 while she was driving around the district picking up her campaign yard signs. “I would like Walworth County residents to be able to decide how they’re going to live, more so than what has been happening the last few years. That’s why I ran. I got a lot of help and support from a lot of people who live in the county. I think that’s why it worked. I’m forever grateful for their help.”

In an April 7 interview, Weber said he was “disappointed” in the election outcome.

Chief among his frustrations, Weber decried the partisan politics that came to the fore in the District 7 race.

“The county board is supposed to be non-partisan and this election was exactly the opposite,” Weber said. “The young lady that ran against me was supported by the Republican Party, and it was like there was no bottom to the well for money. She had mailers, she had hand-outs, she had signage. I am a card-carrying Republican and I have been for over 25 years. Why would the Republican Party pick her out of the crowd and give her unlimited financial support to compete for non-partisan? The Republican Party is partisan. It’s not supposed to work like that. The people of Walworth County have no clue what that business effect is going to be.””

By comparison, Weber said his campaign “was just me.”

As a result, he said he found himself at a competitive disadvantage on the campaign trail.

“She didn’t really debate with me at the forum in Williams Bay,” Weber said. “And unfortunately, in the 7th District, Williams Bay is the only community that has a forum. Geneva Township didn’t and North Linn did not. So it was very difficult to communicate unless you had a financial backer that would provide financing for mailers, flyers, phone banks and all that stuff.”

Weber said he felt Laufenberg will face a stiff learning curve. He also expressed concerns about her potential impact on the business of the county board.

“As far as I know she has not done any homework,” Weber said. “I have a feeling she’s gonna spend more time trying to figure out what the business of the county is and slowing the process down. Her comments are, ‘Well, I’m gonna ask a lot of questions,’ so that’ll drag everything down and slow it down—and I’m sure none of the answers will be satisfactory to her. She doesn’t know the business of what being a county supervisor really is, which is running the business of the county, providing services to our 103,000 residents, and doing it in a business board of directors style of doing business, giving our wonderful administrator direction and also following his direction, as well as the corp counsel.”

Weber said he felt Walworth County has been run very effectively and successfully during his tenure on the board.

“Walworth County has been a place, from a business standpoint, I think, of success,” he said. “We have been running a very good piece of business. We always come back to the central point of making sure the business gets done every month and not dragging on. If we have a concern about an issue, we either agree to re-review it or we agree to disagree, one or the other. I’ve been on numerous boards over my life and we’ve run this board very efficiently.”

Awaiting the results of the county’s canvass of the April 5 election vote totals, held over two days on Thursday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 12, Weber said he’s been getting calls from other county board members suggesting he ask for a recount.

“If it’s iron-clad, we’ll leave it lay and rest, but if it’s not we’ll make another shot at it,” Weber said April 7.

In a follow-up April 11 interview, just prior to deadline for this week’s edition, Weber said he would “probably not” seek a recount, citing the unlikelihood of overcoming the 11-vote differential on the vote canvass, which was slated to be certified Tuesday afternoon.

Calling himself “a fair representative for the people of the county,” Weber reflected on his Walworth County Board tenure.

“I’m proud as hell to be 18 years on the board, but I will tell you or anybody else it’s not the Dave Weber board, it’s a board which is a composite of folks that are elected to that board,” he said. “Together we’ve been able to reason and rationalize and bring forward a very successful program. As I look at how we stand amongst the other 72 counties, I think we’re pretty top notch. The stories that I get ... we’ve always gotten a lot of notice and notoriety from other counties. We’ve been able to get the job done, we paid debt off, we’ve solvent.”

District 9 resultsIn District 9, encompassing Town of Linn Wards 2 and 4, Town of Sharon Ward 1, Town of Walworth Wards 1-3, Village of Fontana Wards 1-3, Village of Sharon Wards 1 and 2, and Village of Walworth Wards 1-3, incumbent Susan M. Pruessing held off challenger Jeremy T. Segal on a 984-519 vote.

District 10 resultsIn District 10, encompassing City of Lake Geneva Wards 11-14, Town of Bloomfield Wards 1 and 2, Village of Bloomfield Wards 1-4 and Village of Genoa City Wards 1-4, incumbent Kenneth H. Monroe outpolled challenger Steven J. Doelder 658-377.

District 11Sheila Reiff was elected to the District 11 seat on the Walworth County Board, which includes Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn.

Reiff defeated Alan Kupsik during the April 5 spring election. Reiff received 1,144 votes, while Kupsik obtained 619 votes.

She will replace former board member Nancy Russell who did not seek reelection.

Kupsik served as Lake Geneva’s mayor from 2016 to 2018 and has been a member of the Lake Geneva City Council and Walworth County Board.

Reiff is the current clerk for the state supreme court and court of appeals. She also has served as the clerk for the Walworth County Circuit Court.

