Law firm files challenge against Lake Geneva's $750 short-term rental license fee

Lake Geneva’s annual short-term rental license fee is being challenged.
Representatives from the nonprofit law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a petition with the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission, July 1, to challenge Lake Geneva’s $750 annual license fee for short-term rental property owners.
The challenge was filed on behalf of short-term rental property owners Mary Black, Todd Huemann and Erin Huemann.
Attorney Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said his firm filed the challenge because they feel Lake Geneva’s short-term rental license fee is too high compared to other municipalities in the state.
“It’s still one of the highest in the state,” Berg said. “We believe it’s not justified by the cost, so that’s what we’re challenging.”
Berg said the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission will review the challenge then give both the city and the law firm an opportunity to respond.
“We propose that the city be the first to provide its justifications for the fee, then allow us to respond,” Berg said. “Then the tax appeals commission will decide, but the exact process before the commission will be resolved once Lake Geneva has a chance to come in and file its initial response.”
Berg said he is not certain how long the review process will take.
“We hope it’s done within the next six months,” Berg said. “I don’t know how long the tax appeals commission takes.”
Officials from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a lawsuit against the city on behalf of Black and the Huemann’s last year regarding Lake Geneva’s short-term rental license.
However, the lawsuit was dropped last July after the city council approved to decrease the fee from $2,000 a year to $750 a year. The city implemented the $2,000-a-year fee in 2018.
“This is a follow on to that,” Berg said. “We represented the same homeowners that we represent now in the fee challenge and a couple others,” Berg said. “We sent the city a demand letter asking them to change multiple aspects of their ordinance and to lower the fee. They changed the ordinance and they lowered the fee, but they didn’t lower it far enough in our view.”
Berg said another lawsuit could be filed against the city depending on the tax appeals commission’s ruling.
“The tax appeal commission will review the challenge, and whoever loses there has the right to go to court at that point,” Berg said. “It could become a court action after the tax appeal review.”
City officials could not be reached for comment as of July 6.
Berg said he had not heard back from the city as of last week regarding the challenge.
“We went back and forth with them on that, and they lowered the fee somewhat but not enough,” Berg said. “But I haven’t heard back from them on our latest challenge to the fee.”
Berg said the Village of Walworth’s fee is $200 a year; Village of Fontana’s is $250 a year; and the Town of Delavan’s fee is $100 a year. He said the City of Lake Geneva’s fee could be around those amounts.
“Most towns, villages and cities charge in the range of $100 to $200 per year,” Berg said. “Lake Geneva charges $750, which is significantly higher.”
Berg said the $750 license fee makes it difficult for his clients to operate their short-term rental property business.
“It’s 10 or 20 times more than what other municipalities around the state charge,” Berg said. “Even though they lowered it, it looks like they’re trying to keep it as high as possible. They have to justify any fee that they charge, so we’re filing this to force them to justify it. I don’t think they will be able to, but maybe they will. We’ll see.”
Wisconsin state lawmakers approved a measure in 2017 signed by former Gov. Scott Walker requiring cities to allow homeowners to use their properties as short-term rentals for tourists.
The Lake Geneva City Council adopted an ordinance in 2018 to control short-term rental properties so that the properties are not poorly managed and do not become a nuisance in city neighborhoods.