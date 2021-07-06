Law firm files challenge against Lake Geneva's $750 short-term rental license fee

City officials could not be reached for comment as of July 6.

Berg said he had not heard back from the city as of last week regarding the challenge.

“We went back and forth with them on that, and they lowered the fee somewhat but not enough,” Berg said. “But I haven’t heard back from them on our latest challenge to the fee.”

Berg said the Village of Walworth’s fee is $200 a year; Village of Fontana’s is $250 a year; and the Town of Delavan’s fee is $100 a year. He said the City of Lake Geneva’s fee could be around those amounts.

“Most towns, villages and cities charge in the range of $100 to $200 per year,” Berg said. “Lake Geneva charges $750, which is significantly higher.”

Berg said the $750 license fee makes it difficult for his clients to operate their short-term rental property business.

“It’s 10 or 20 times more than what other municipalities around the state charge,” Berg said. “Even though they lowered it, it looks like they’re trying to keep it as high as possible. They have to justify any fee that they charge, so we’re filing this to force them to justify it. I don’t think they will be able to, but maybe they will. We’ll see.”